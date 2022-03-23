Column: Real book battle is making sure kids can read them

Book bans are seeping into school board meeting agendas, proposed legislation, and candidate platforms, and the noise from these debates is obscuring the real outrage – that far too many of our students aren’t reading at grade level.

Books give kids the superpower of independence. Reading allows students to access stories from places far away or around the corner, learning about perspectives different from their own. Books unlock both imagination and information, helping children build knowledge and understanding. As Laura Bush once said, “Reading is the path to success in school and life.”

All students deserve to read on grade level. But too often that’s not the case, particularly for Black, Hispanic, and low-income students.

In the United States, only 35% of fourth graders are proficient readers, according to the 2021 National Assessment of Educational Progress. Far too many of the country’s Black and Hispanic students are behind their peers in reading. Why aren’t we marching in the streets about the students we are leaving behind and leaving out?

We know how to teach reading well, thanks to decades of research around the science of reading, but that knowledge too often doesn’t translate into classrooms. Teachers often need additional training and support to fill gaps in their knowledge and updated instructional materials that align with current research instead of outdated, and debunked, “balanced literacy” practices.

Many state legislatures are responding with policy and incentives to drive districts to align instruction and curriculum with the science of reading.

In Massachusetts, districts are eligible for grants to purchase high-quality curriculum and replace low-quality materials. Tennessee just released free science of reading resources for teachers and parents. Colorado districts must choose an approved, research-aligned reading curriculum or face sanctions. In Texas, all K-3 teachers and principals must be trained in the science of reading to help improve instruction.

Instead of banning books, we should focus on creating strong readers, encouraging transparency between educators and parents, and offering students well-stocked school libraries. Let’s not get distracted into solving for the wrong X in this equation.

That’s why the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries provides grants to our country’s neediest schools to update and expand often outdated collections. It’s important for students, especially those who may not have many books at home, to have access to a rich variety of books.

Make no mistake, we need to help children learn to navigate books with complex themes in age-appropriate ways. Children aren’t small adults and must be taught the significant skills of discernment and judgment to navigate our real, messy, and complicated world.

It’s entirely reasonable to expect that educators tell parents what books are being used in class or featured in a school library. Transparency builds trust. Teachers should be able to articulate the themes of a book, the purpose of teaching it in a particular class, and what supports will be used to teach difficult elements of a particular text. Parents should be able to ask questions along the way.

But we shouldn’t try to wall off students from information about our history or today’s social issues – as authoritarians do – but to help them navigate difficult material.

As former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush said recently on this topic, “This could be a slippery slope that goes to really bad places.” And there is no better way to get a book widely read than to ban it.

Imagine a country where all our children are proficient readers, able to access information, ask questions, build their perspective, and create new ideas. That is a nation where children are set up for a life with agency because they better understand themselves, their world, and their history.

Book bans won’t get us there, but great reading instruction and well-stocked libraries are big steps in the right direction.

Anne Wicks is the Ann Kimball Johnson Director of the Education Reform Initiative at the George W. Bush Institute.

