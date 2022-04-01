Column: Raising reimbursement rate for home-health providers would be first step in staffing problems

In Oklahoma, thousands of families rely on home- and community-based service providers to care for them.

Some need full-time medical help as they deal with chronic conditions. Others just need a little assistance around the house as they recover from an injury or illness.

It’s a critical need that helps keep people out of hospitals and other expensive institutional settings — often paid for by the state — but the workforce is struggling. While the state helps pay for that care in many cases, it can still be difficult to find people to perform the work.

Part of the reason is that reimbursement rates for these companies have not kept up with rising costs or with increased competition for workers. It doesn’t just hurt the small businesses who hire and pay workers; it leaves sick and injured people without anyone to help carry the load.

Fortunately, there’s broad agreement at the state Capitol this year — from legislators and the Governor’s Office — that something must be done. As the Tulsa World recently noted, Gov. Kevin Stitt has proposed spending $20 million to clear a backlog of people waiting for developmental disability services. This is an excellent and welcome idea.

But it only addresses a narrow audience eligible for those services. To aid thousands of other people — young and old, those with families and those who live alone — we will need to dramatically increase the number of caregivers.

It’s a complex problem, of course, in an environment when businesses in all sectors are struggling to staff up. But one of the first steps is clear: Raising pay for home health providers. Companies like mine have done all we can to raise our rates. But without an accompanying increase in the reimbursement rate from the state, we can’t do more without destroying our businesses.

We aren’t asking for a handout. Rather, we just ask the state to recognize that if it wants to continue to support care for those in need, it must adjust its formula based on current market conditions and allocate the proper dollars to support the change.

Oklahoma’s economy is booming, and now is a fiscally responsible time to raise the reimbursement rate for home- and community-based care.

Steve Goforth is the vice president of the Home and Community Based Services Council.

