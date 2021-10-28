Column: Public opinion is harsh but has a short attention span

The recent Southwest debacle proved that in today’s world, public opinion can turn on a dime. Every mistake — your fault or not — is treated with cynicism and digital outrage, and “it bleeds” media headlines.

Southwest is the No. 2 most-trusted airline — or was, until Oct. 8 and thousands of canceled flights. Even worse is the belief that the vaccine mandate caused the flight cancellations, even though Southwest and its pilots’ union publicly agree there was no mandate-related walkout.

The situation was so bad that Southwest CEO Gary Kelly took take time away from growing his company to staunch the bleeding with appearances on “Good Morning America” and CNBC and a public apology to customers.

Today, every mistake can turn into millions of dollars of damage to a company’s bottom line or brand.

In 2018, one Starbucks manager’s decision in Philly became a shutdown for every Starbucks store in America. Chick-fil-A angered conservatives when it stopped donating to The Salvation Army (donations which angered the left), and Delta angered all sides when it ping-ponged about Georgia’s voting law. Burger King’s effort to promote female chefs ran into a Twitter mob that forced the multinational corporation into a full retreat.