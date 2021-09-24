Column: Proposed reconciliation bill would raise electricity bills and lower grid reliability

Reducing to zero fossil fuels is not going to happen in 10 years.

Energy expert Ariel Cohen writes Biden’s proposed target of 40% solar power by 2035 isn’t realistic. “We lack storage to address the intermittency problem, and our early 20th-century grid is not smart enough to nimbly redirect energy from renewables. This would require a massive investment,” Cohen said.

China remains unburdened by these considerations. Between 2000 and 2020, China’s coal consumption grew by 14,642 terawatt-hours. That’s more than the rest of the world over that same period combined.

At the same time, China controls most of the solar supply chain. It also has about 44 Xinjiang Goldwind wind turbines installed in the U.S., with most of those being installed last year. While they sell us solar and windmills, they will dig for coal, burn it, power their factories making U.S. clean energy goods, and send their particulate matter pollution across the ocean, into Japan and the U.S. Pacific Coast.

The vast majority of America’s energy industry supports the idea of transitioning toward carbon-neutral energy. They are already doing more to achieve it than any politicians or government mandates.