Column: Preparing for a post-Roe reality

With the U.S. Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, it's important to know exactly what a post-Roe reality means to women seeking abortions and the full range of maternal and reproductive care.

Oklahoma has been restricting reproductive care for decades, and I serve as executive director of the Take Control Initiative nonprofit that works to break down barriers to all methods of contraception. Our organization every day encounters hundreds of women who struggle — with Roe v. Wade intact — to access affordable, high quality health care on a regular basis in Tulsa.

Things are about to get so much harder.

The post-Roe reality is here in states like Oklahoma. Whether you were part of planning it or fighting it, no one is fully prepared.

Right now is especially challenging with a strained health care system from the pandemic, inflation raising costs for women already under stress caring for children, and supply chain problems causing shortages in everything from emergency contraception to infant formula.

Less abortion access means more unwanted and unhealthy pregnancies, more urgent need for obstetric care, and higher demand for emergency contraception.

Years ago, after I graduated from college, I spent two months in Phoenix without my own transportation or people I knew. Several weeks into my stay, I needed emergency contraception, better known as the morning-after pill or Plan B.

Different types of emergency contraception exist, but they work similarly — preventing fertilization if used within a short window of time.

I was desperate, knowing the medication I needed was locked behind pharmacy counters or hard to get because of crowded clinic schedules. I finally got Plan B after 30 hours, a bus ride and $50.

I was lucky. I had the money and time to deal with the challenges of acquiring time-sensitive, socially stigmatized, preventive medication. But those difficulties were unnecessary, and I can’t stop thinking about possible ramifications of those obstacles in our rapidly emerging post-Roe reality.

Emergency contraception should be widely available and viewed as a proactive treatment — to have on hand as a medicine cabinet staple, like aspirin. It should not be a rare resource only accessible by the socially and economically privileged.

A woman recently called our helpline needing help finding emergency contraception in the form of a copper IUD. She had no luck finding one after hours calling numerous health centers. Even if she found it, the cost is high for placement — up to $1,500 out of pocket.

Recent Medicaid expansion has helped cost barriers for some women like her. She is one about about 7 million U.S. women with no or limited access to maternity care, according to a recent March of Dimes report.

The majority of Oklahoma’s 77 counties rank highly on the U.S. Maternal Vulnerability Index.

In this woman's case, our nonprofit worked with community partners to get her an appointment and device; our nonprofit covered the cost. Not every woman is as fortunate.

We need large-scale policy changes to ensure access to emergency contraceptive services. A temporary solution is for health centers to review and develop systems promoting same-day appointments and IUD placement.

Health centers and providers can include contraception like the morning-after pill in packages patients can take home and keep in their medicine cabinets.

A myth of reproductive care is that women can always navigate resources alone. A worse perspective is that women get themselves into these situations, they can get themselves out.

This kind of reductive, biased, and offensive thinking prioritizes the privileged while neglecting underserved communities, leading to increased socioeconomic stratification and larger wealth gaps.

Greater access to emergency, long-acting and daily contraception is far from the only answer to our problems when it comes to health care in this country, but it addresses a critical need.

It is inequitable and simply unfair that the weight of acquiring these resources falls largely on individuals to purchase or request it from their doctors, and on already overburdened health centers.

Until there is policy change supporting broader contraceptive access and the political pendulum swings in favor of reproductive rights, these types of localized solutions are necessary.

Laura Bellis is executive director of the Take Control Initiative, a health equity program focused on contraceptive access.

