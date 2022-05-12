Column: Post-Roe world is not really about protecting the 'unborn'

Imagine what an Oklahoma legislative session would look like if our politicians matched their rhetoric about the “unborn” and their legislative handiwork.

We would give everyone access to effective and affordable contraception to avoid as many unanticipated pregnancies as possible. We would cover the costs of all prenatal care and labor and delivery (including epidurals and other pain-relieving medication if the mother desired).

We would infuse age-appropriate sex education in every level of school curricula. We would invest in high-quality, age appropriate and affordable early childhood education. We would offer paid parental leave.

We would subsidize on-site child care in our workplaces so parents could earn a living and see their kids. We would fund and strengthen our foster care system.

We would be concerned about nutrition and assure pregnant women and children access to healthy foods. We would build a gold-standard education system, and we would pay teachers in a way that reflects the critical role that they play in the lives of our children.

We would …

Instead, our legislators used their precious, taxpayer-paid time in session to pass two (redundant) abortion bans.

One has only the narrowest of exceptions for the health of pregnant women. The other builds a private vigilante force of neighbors poised to sue neighbors for $10,000 bounties upon suspicion of “aiding and abetting” a woman in her often-excruciating decision to terminate a pregnancy.

With these laws, Oklahoma becomes among the most — if not the most — abortion-restrictive state in the country.

The all-but-certain overturning of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling and Oklahoma’s legislative rush to create an abortion desert is greatly diminishing of women’s freedom.

Motherhood is hard even for those of us who are among the most privileged. And a woman’s freedom to choose if and when to become a mother is essential for her to have any semblance of control over her — and her family’s — economic destiny.

With this freedom, women who otherwise might have dropped out of school to raise children can choose to complete degrees and improve their earning potential. And with this freedom, women can better time motherhood to maximize advancement within career and job tracks.

That is why U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen underscored last week that “eliminating the right of women to make decisions about when and whether to have children would have very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades."

In Oklahoma, this loss of liberty will disproportionately impact rural women, poor women, Native American women and women of color, as their range of options in the wake of an unintended pregnancy — even the consequence of rape or incest — rapidly dwindles with devastating personal, societal and economic consequence.

So, let’s be honest about this moment. The evisceration — and now apparent obliteration — of a woman’s right to make decisions about whether and when to carry a pregnancy to term have little to do with the “unborn.” It is all about women; it is about relegating women to a permanent underclass in our state.

We are witnessing the single greatest retrenchment of women’s rights in the history of our country and our state. And this historic juncture calls for nothing less than a historic mobilization and offensive.

Janet Koven Levit is a professor of law at the University of Tulsa College of Law and a board member of the Center for Reproductive Rights. Previously, she was president and provost at TU and dean of the TU College of Law.

