Column: Ponder your role during this time of social unrest

As a young adult I often wondered what it must have been like to have lived in a time of great social unrest and turmoil.

Would I have been an instigator, promoting affliction on others? A bystander who quietly condoned the unjust actions of the masses? Or would I have been a peace seeker and unifier who spent my energy and resources working towards peace and liberation?

Technology has given us the opportunity to be the most informed generation the world has ever seen. We can be connected with people from across the globe instantly, and yet, misinformation and populism are infiltrating our communities.

While information is at our fingertips, we have realized that wisdom and life lessons cannot be learned through the touch of a button or through a computer screen alone. It seems that what we have learned from history is that we don’t learn from history at all.

Because of the growing polarization of issues that affect all of us — health care, education, energy, policing, etc. — we find ourselves in spaces where extreme views have gained the mainstage. This makes collaboration, cooperation and compromise nearly impossible for some individuals.

As we approach the midterm elections, I worry that the rhetoric expressed against different groups of Oklahomans will not just add to the division we are experiencing but will do real and meaningful harm to individuals caught in the middle of it.

I still remember how, as a young man, I internalized the anti-immigrant rhetoric that was prevalent in the early 2000s, which has existed through much of the history of the United States, and which continues today.

Legislation such as Oklahoma House Bill 1804 — the harshest anti-immigrant law in the country at that time — sent a message loud and clear to someone like me. During that time, I truly believed to my core that I was unwanted and that my community would be better if I went back to where I came from.

I consider myself fortunate to have had people who supported me, who saw my potential before I discovered it and who helped me overcome the negative messages and questions of self-worth I agonized over as a young person.

Research shows that my experience is not isolated.

In fact, we know young people perceive negative messages and internalize them. This often means having negatively disproportionate outcomes in many facets of life, including social, emotional, mental and physical.

Research out last year from the Trevor Project shows that having just one supportive adult in their lives will lessen the chances of young people engaging in self-harm, including considering suicide.

The challenges ahead of us are monumental, and we need leaders in every sector — business, education, government — who are willing to be unifiers. These are people who help us realize we have much more in common than we do apart, and that "otherizing" others will only hurt us in the long run.

I have been impressed by the United for Oklahoma campaign supported by 33 of Oklahoma’s tribal nations, reminding us of the need to nurture mutual respect, share our strength and create and maintain productive partnerships.

As I think about my question of what I would have done had I lived in a time of social unrest, I don’t have to wonder anymore because we are living through great turmoil. There is much more all of us can do together to create a state where, regardless of our identities or background, we can have an equal and equitable opportunity to thrive and to contribute to society.

What will be your role?

Moises Echeverria is the president and CEO of the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice. He is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.