Column: Politicians need to stop using Hispanic people as political fodder

One of the most pressing issues surrounding economic development is the ability to find, train and employ a willing and able workforce. As a businessman, my top priority is finding employees who have a strong work ethic and a passion to work.
That source can been found in our growing Hispanic community.
Hispanics love to work and are just as eager as any American to get ahead on the job. The traditional culture embraces a love of God and family with a desire to perform at the highest level. My people are dependable and loyal.
Without Hispanic workers in our restaurants, hotels, hospitals, road construction, home builders and so many other industries, businesses would suffer. The economic contribution and workforce source from the Hispanic community is a plus for our city, our state and our nation.
Without Hispanic workers, this nation would come to a standstill.
Yet, come election time, Hispanic people — particularly immigrants — continue to be used as political fodder by politicians who would rather pander to fear rather than face reality.
I have been in Tulsa for over 30 years and have seen the shift in our demographics. When I attended Oral Roberts University in the 1970s, there might have been a handful of Hispanic residents in Tulsa.
My friend Rick Guzman and I were the only Hispanic students on campus. I came to Tulsa from New Mexico, and Rick came from southern Texas.
Now, Tulsa’s Hispanic population is nearing 100,000 people. The latest census shows that since 2010, Tulsa’s Hispanic residents grew 43% and is the second-largest racial and ethnic grouping.
So here is my take on this growing community. Let’s take the attitude that we embrace and value our diversity to push America forward into the 21st century.
As we lose more and more of our 70 million baby boomers to retirement, we need others to fill the void. China and India have a workforce that is ready and willing to step in where America leaves behind.
Our decaying infrastructure needs repair; our crops need to be harvested; our manufacturing facilities require manpower; our homes need to be built; and our favorite meats need to be delivered to market.
Look around the next time you’re driving around Tulsa. Who do you see building our homes, fixing our roofs and repairing our roads? Who do you see in all our restaurants cooking and cleaning?
This work has to be done, and Hispanic people, many who are immigrants, have answered the call regardless of their residency status.
Instead of pushing for draconian laws that punish our undocumented workforce, how about we get creative and push for laws that grant these folks driver’s licenses so they get to and from work?
Immigrants are not here for a handout, and they are eager to help grow our economy.
Hispanics are the fastest growing demographic and are adding tremendous economic value to our nation. Just like Irish, German, Italian and many other immigrants who came before them, Hispanic people continue to help fuel our economic engine and are moving America forward.
Many say the Hispanic contribution is great, but undocumented workers need to get in line and obtain legal status “the right way.” This is a country of laws, they say.
To that, I counter that our immigration laws need to be updated from time to time to better reflect reality. Our dwindling workforce is not keeping up with demand. Yet, our appetite for excellent work products, great service and reasonably priced goods and services continue to grow.
Let’s remove our blinders and recognize the Hispanic community, fueled by decades of immigration, has consistently answered the call. Those workers have kept the capitalistic system alive.
Politicians will continue to play to the emotions of those who fear change. Change, however, is here, and we must come to accept it.