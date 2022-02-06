Column: Politicians need to stop using Hispanic people as political fodder

Instead of pushing for draconian laws that punish our undocumented workforce, how about we get creative and push for laws that grant these folks driver’s licenses so they get to and from work?

Immigrants are not here for a handout, and they are eager to help grow our economy.

Hispanics are the fastest growing demographic and are adding tremendous economic value to our nation. Just like Irish, German, Italian and many other immigrants who came before them, Hispanic people continue to help fuel our economic engine and are moving America forward.

Many say the Hispanic contribution is great, but undocumented workers need to get in line and obtain legal status “the right way.” This is a country of laws, they say.

To that, I counter that our immigration laws need to be updated from time to time to better reflect reality. Our dwindling workforce is not keeping up with demand. Yet, our appetite for excellent work products, great service and reasonably priced goods and services continue to grow.

Let’s remove our blinders and recognize the Hispanic community, fueled by decades of immigration, has consistently answered the call. Those workers have kept the capitalistic system alive.