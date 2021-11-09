Column: Point - Minimum wages don't create jobs

Retail workers might have to pay for formerly free parking, have fewer or shorter breaks or lose employee discounts or tuition assistance.

Some employees might get their hours cut (an obvious tradeoff for which recent Nobel laureate David Card’s famous co-authored study failed to account).

Employees on reduced hours might have to work harder in the hours they do keep.

If employers have to pay higher wages, they will save them for more experienced or productive workers. The high school kid who would have to learn on the job might never be hired in the first place. The single mom with family responsibilities who needs flexible hours would be passed over in favor of someone who can work a regular schedule.

Another reason for all those unfilled jobs is the job-killer that is occupational licensing. Sixty years ago, only 5% of jobs required some kind of license or government permit. Today, it’s about 25%.

Those occupational licenses can cost thousands of dollars for workers to obtain, so many never bother.