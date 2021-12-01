Column: Point - Drawing the line between censorship and age-appropriateness

To question them — to draw a line — is to risk a charge of ignorance, bigotry or worse.

Publishers of young adult novels have been falling over one another in recent years to bring out controversial texts on themes of sexual abuse, racism, domestic violence, gang life, school shootings and other “realistic” subjects, in widely read books such “The Hate U Give,” “Thirteen Reasons Why,” and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.”

Picture books for little kids are even more discomfiting. I’m old enough to remember the controversies that attended “Heather Has Two Mommies” (1989) “And Tango Makes Three” (2005), which sought to normalize gay and lesbian family structures.

That normalizing impulse now goes to lengths that give pause on grounds of age appropriateness even to parents who think of themselves as progressive. “How Mamas Love Their Babies,” for example, is described by Kirkus Reviews as an “amazingly inclusive” book, and the first to depict a sex-worker parent.

An illustration shows a stripper in front of peep show with the text, “Some mamas dance all night in special shoes. It’s hard work!” The School Library Journal recommends it for “strong consideration” for children in grades K-4.