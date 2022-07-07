Column: Plea from a first-year medical student for empathy, understand

I have a confession. The noninteractive man who did not speak English, skipped his free appointments, and did not take his medications made me struggle to suppress an eye roll.

It was the end of a long shift volunteering as a Spanish-English translator at a free clinic for the un-insured in Tulsa, and this quiet man and his lively wife arrived late.

His face looked like worn leather with permanent wrinkles that told of many hours in the sun. He wore blue jeans and an old flannel shirt, and both had paint splatters of assorted colors on the edges. The man hobbled up the stairs to the consultation room, favoring his left side.

During the consultation, I learned that he misses his day-time appointments because he works 10 to 12-hour days and cannot miss a shift. Since he had not come in, he had run out of insulin and anti-anxiety medications, both of which are extremely dangerous to abruptly discontinue.

However, due to his work schedule, he could not reschedule an appointment until the day he came in. Without insulin, he could have gone into diabetic ketoacidosis, a deadly condition that requires immediate medical attention. With abrupt discontinuation of anti-anxiety medicine, he was at risk of life-threatening withdrawal syndrome.

When the doctor moved on from prescribing refills to check the man’s feet for nerve damage from diabetes, I saw that the man’s left foot was grossly disfigured — the sole of his foot reached around to face the ceiling on the inside, and the outside of his foot clubbed out in a C.

He fell from a three-story rooftop while working in construction years ago and did not have insurance to treat the multiple breaks and fractures. I cannot imagine the pain he endured while his foot transformed into the mangled appendage that he now struggles to walk on.

He switched to painting houses to provide for his wife and three children, as he could no longer brave the roofs in construction. This introverted patient is a a good man, a diligent worker, and a loyal father. He told me about his children: how proud he is of them graduating high school, learning English, and dreaming big dreams.

I ask you to take a moment and put yourself in this man’s shoes.

There are many stereotypes circulating about immigrants, especially in Oklahoma. This patient was not lazy nor ignorant; he tried to eat healthily to manage his diabetes, but feeding his family was his priority. He was reliant on a third-party English speaker to communicate his needs.

Some say that an uninsured person needs to work harder or sacrifice comfort to find a way to get insurance. I would argue that this man works harder and has sacrificed more than most of us have.

He was uninsured, so he could not fix his deformed foot or access the necessary medications to treat his chronic illness. This vicious cycle only exacerbated his health issues.

Why should he be left to fall through the cracks? This man works hard, pays for his kids to go to school, loves his family, and frequently puts aside his own health to do so. Should a three-story fall while working be ignored, with the worker thrown to the side and left to recover on his own?

Does not being born in the United States mean it is okay to die of untreated diabetes? Does it make it okay to have to live and work in excruciating pain for years?

Medical care is essential. It is a need.

I plea for empathy on behalf of our immigrant communities in Tulsa. Avoid the temptation to dehumanize immigrants by thinking of them as "others." I hope we all have something in common with this hard-working, family-oriented person.

Rachel Fisher is a second-year medical student at the University of Oklahoma-University of Tulsa School of Community Medicine with an interest in social justice, lifestyle medicine, and cross-cultural medicine.