Column: Planting a seed to develop diverse, inclusive future leaders in public safety

Over my 25-year experience in recruitment and consulting, I’ve often heard leaders, both in private and public service, praise their organization’s commitment to inclusivity.

Sometimes it’s just talk — nothing more than rhetoric — a nod to “current trends.” But, there are leaders who, through small actions, make a concrete commitment to inclusion.

This commitment is seen by those being recruited and by people observing their practices. Inclusive leadership plays a vital and unique role in helping organizations adapt to a diverse range of customers, markets, ideas and talents. Nowhere is this more relevant than in police departments.

Universally, the word “inclusiveness” has gotten a bad rap. It has been abused to achieve a variety of ambitions, not the least of which has been power.

CEO Seth Berkley is quoted as saying, “Leadership is about vision and responsibility, not power.” I must agree.

True inclusive leadership is about removing perceived barriers and empowering others, even if it’s incremental. This is where “inclusiveness” becomes meaty versus verbal fluff.

Let me give an example.

I recently traveled out of state for a recruiting assignment and stopped at an interstate truck stop. I was wearing my officer's uniform and headed towards the restroom. There was line when I pushed open the door, so I took a moment to evaluate my surroundings.

I observed an older African American gentleman waiting with two teenage boys — twins, 15 or 16 years old. I was surprised when one of the boys noted my uniform and immediately left the restroom. His behavior struck me as odd and somewhat nervous.

The father collected the other boy and walked out. After I finished, I left the restroom to find them standing in front of a map showing truck stops across the country. I walked up and casually asked where they were headed.

It turned out that the father and his two sons were leaving Alabama and headed towards Oklahoma on a family trip. Observing how small the world is, I laughed and then inquired aloud (after noting that the boys wore camouflage hats) if they were considering military service.

The father shared that the hats were his from when he served our country. I couldn’t resist and asked the teenagers if they’d consider public safety as a career option.

They looked at each other a little bewildered, and the dad finally said, “We’ve never discussed serving, only avoiding.”

Instead of nodding in understanding and wishing them a good journey, I engaged deeper, telling the boys that this uniform needs to be worn by more young men like them.

One boy thoughtfully replied, “It never crossed my mind. Why us?”

I said every department in the country is in a better place when the people who serve a community mirror the community they protect.

My point is that we need strong, diverse leaders to help us grow and adapt. We need them to be part of the solution. But inclusivity requires action, often small steps, before you gain positive outcomes.

These boys are a long way from being hired by my department. But, I wanted them to know that a company like mine would love to have them. It’s a seed.

I hope we see the benefit, but, if not, perhaps another community will.

Inclusivity is a long-term strategy that requires action. And, sometimes it's as simple as talking to people in a truck stop and showing them how working for you will enable them to make a difference in others' lives.

I know the power of this.

As the son of immigrant parents and now a 25-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department, I know that to empower others requires humility, curiosity and courage.

Diversity among officers is needed now more than ever. Minority and impoverished children need people like them to be the hero in a crisis or engage with them in a truck stop.

We are all safer when we have diverse individuals as our protectors. The concept of inclusive leadership is not a “current trend,” but a continuous movement in changing times.

Jesse Guardiola is a Tulsa Police Officer in Community Outreach Innovation and CEO of Guardiola Consulting in Hispanic Behavioral Economics and Strategies in workforce development. He is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board member.

