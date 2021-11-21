Column: Picking up the pieces after the recent Oklahoma opioid court decision

Oklahoma’s fight against illegal opioid use could get a mulligan — a re-start after the state Supreme Court properly threw out a $465 million verdict against pharmaceutical maker Johnson and Johnson.

Hopefully, officials now will get it right, because they do have a better avenue to pursue, if they’re humble enough to do it.

A gargantuan number of elected officials had asked the court to uphold the trial court ruling, plus to add an additional $465 million each year for 20 years. That would total $9 billion, which would have funded a multitude of new programs with dollars flowing through state government and down to local governments.

The prospect of spending money without having to take the heat for raising taxes always appeals to lawmakers. It was no surprise that Oklahoma’s governor, Speaker of the House, Senate President Pro Tem, plus 51 counties, 16 cities, college regents, agency board members and many others joined Oklahoma’s attorney general. All of those filed friend-of-the-court briefs that asked the Supreme Court to approve the extra billions.

It was the Oklahoma Gold Rush. A multitude of public officials were willing to sacrifice the core constitutional value of separation of powers among the three branches of government, if that allowed them to pocket their share of the fortune.