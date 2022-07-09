Column: Philbrook's Frida Kahlo exhibits hits on modern themes

It is easy to be star struck by the paintings. The show “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism” is a complex and ravishing exhibit at the Philbrook Museum of Art. We learn about Diego and Frida’s tumultuous relationship, their social influence and bonds they formed with other artists and patrons, and the emotional intimacy and political commentary embedded in their art.

Kahlo’s fame alone will lure many. You will want to experience her work up close, because the paint still appears fresh on the canvas.

The show weaves in other equally serious artists such as Rufino Tamayo, Maria Izquierdo, Carlos Merida, Lola Alvarez Bravo and more. The pieces conjure nostalgic stories and delight the eye. You can come and experience the earthy colors and expressive lines in the paintings or dig deeper into why these works were made. The exhibit flows beautifully in the Helmerich gallery, and there is something interesting at every turn.

Kahlo’s self-portraits reveal a person way ahead of her time. She doesn’t mind outlining her fears or mental states — her vulnerability makes her humanity (and ours) soar, and this is why we are so moved. Look at the way she paints her gaze, and spend time there. There is deep sadness and catharsis in “Self-Portrait on Bed” from 1937 as she confides in us of her pregnancy loss.

Art collectors Jacques and Natasha Gelman also take center stage. There are many portraits of them in different styles by different artists who received their patronage. Gunther Gerzso’s geometric expression is on full display here with a clever way to portray the couple.

Rivera’s lyrical, romantic depictions of Mexican people as shown in the “Calla Lily Vendor’’ or “The Healer,” both from 1943, invite viewers to experience the purity of an Indigenous country in conflict with its evolving identity and pressure to become a modern, more globalized nation.

I am aware that Mexico is still struggling with this issue. I also hear Rivera clamoring across borders: How can people honor ancestral roots and traditions while forging ahead?

Tucked in between major paintings are a series of gelatin silver photographs by Lola Alvarez Bravo. She was a friend of Kahlo’s and the first gallerist to show her paintings in Mexico City. You should not miss contemplating “Burial in Yalag” from 1946, portraying a traditional funeral procession where people wear white to honor their dead. There is serene beauty in this scene of light and shadow.

It is clear Kahlo was never afraid to speak her mind. Viewers might feel uncomfortable with her sketches of “Lady Liberty’’ of 1945 and 1949. While these never materialized as a formal painting, she had planned to use the Statue of Liberty as a vessel to voice her political concerns. In her sketches, the statue holds a bag of money and the atomic bomb.

In spite of its complexity, the show is for everyone, and children would find many jolly works. They can go look for a charming portrait of a toddler in Mexican attire (Rivera), a large canvas of cacti dancing figuratively in the desert (Rivera) and an other-worldly personage eating his breakfast with a fork (Tamayo). Embroidered traditional dresses from the region of Tehuantepec complement the multifaceted collection.

Bravo to the Philbrook Museum of Art leaders and curators and all its supporters for producing an exhibit that elevates the cultural profile of our city.

Jose Luis Hernandez is the director of Sistema Tulsa at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church and a member of the Philbrook.