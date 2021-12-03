Column: Pfizer has good reason to share its formula for the COVID pill and not vaccine

In most realms, we expect charitable institutions to donate to the disadvantaged and let wealthier people pay their own way. Argentina, Brazil, China, Malaysia, and Thailand are not as wealthy as America, but neither are they poor.

There are at least two other factors that might underlie the exclusion of some countries.

First, quality control may not be up to snuff in some places — and Pfizer wouldn’t wish to see bad batches of its product making headlines. Second, some countries — especially China — are known for rampant violations of other countries’ patent rights.

Finally, it’s no surprise that Pfizer is willing to license its pill, but not its vaccine.

Pills are pretty easy to make. These particular pills are similar to those that have been used effectively by poorer countries for decades in the fight against HIV.

The mRNA vaccines are an entirely different game. They require cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, personnel versed in precision processes, world-class quality-control safeguards and adequate deep-freeze capacity to maintain the drugs. For most countries, these elements simply aren’t available.