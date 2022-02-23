Column: Perfection has become a pretext to undermining American life

As we strive to create a more perfect union, it seems that with no sense of irony, more people seem to be raising the bar on acceptable imperfection.

For example, among those who are resisting a COVID-19 vaccine, one of the common refrains is, “Why take it? We were promised that the vaccine would protect us, yet now even those who are fully vaccinated and boosted are not immune from the variants that continue to pop up.” In other words, unless and until the vaccines are 100% effective under all circumstances, this large segment of our population would favor the perfect over the good.

Yet no medical intervention has ever achieved 100% effectiveness, nor will it ever.

Then we have those who continue to deny the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Here again, the only acceptable standard seems to be absolute perfection.

Admittedly, most elections seem to have some irregularities, whether intended or not. This was the case in 2020, too, but there is no great need to be alarmed. The critical issue would be if any of these irregularities, even those produced by outright fraud, would have been widespread enough to change the actual election outcome.