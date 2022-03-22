Column: Pending bill would make getting prescriptions harder for consumers

I became a pharmacist over 25 years ago because I enjoy helping people. In my role at CommunityCare, a Tulsa-based health plan, I work to support health systems where participating pharmacists and hospitals agree to supply the best and most appropriate medications at the lowest possible costs.

It is a model intended to maximize patient health and well-being while containing the cost of health care and prescription drugs for all of our members.

Recently, I have been disturbed to see some Oklahoma pharmacists lobby for changes to Oklahoma’s health care system that will directly harm patients. A great example is Senate Bill 1860, which has already advanced to a Senate committee vote and may soon be on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk if the political winds at the Capitol do not shift quickly.

SB 1860 makes it harder to offer 90-day medication refills, which studies show improve patient health by making it less likely patients will run out of medicine and more likely to take their prescribed medication. Pharmacists opposing 90-day refills are doing so for selfish reasons. A 90-day refill, as opposed to 30 or 60 days, means fewer visits to the pharmacy and fewer purchases.

SB 1860 also makes it more difficult to utilize mail order services to purchase prescription drugs. Patients who are elderly or infirm should be able to have their prescription drugs delivered to their door rather than be forced to go to a local pharmacy, especially during a pandemic.

Instead of catering to that very real medical need, some pharmacists are throwing up roadblocks to limit mail order options, driven by fear over lost profits.

Finally, SB 1860 removes the ability of a health plan like CommunityCare to have an exclusive specialty network – a network of pharmacies that agrees to sell specialty drugs at lower costs to our members. This provision alone would eliminate one of the primary tools used to minimize drug costs and save both patients and employers money.

All of these provisions outlined in SB 1860 have two items in common: They are beneficial for independent pharmacists, and harmful for patients.

I understand and sympathize with pharmacists who are feeling squeezed by competition from chain retail pharmacies and large companies offering mail order services. Running a small business is challenging, and no doubt some smaller pharmacy operations have seen reduced profit margins.

However, we should all be working together to ensure those who are ill get access to potentially lifesaving medication. It is wrong to make that medicine harder to obtain, more expensive, or less convenient to purchase simply to protect one’s profit margins.

And it is wrong for legislators, however well-intentioned, to sacrifice the physical and economic well-being of the vast majority of their constituents just to benefit a special interest group.

If our legislators have decided there is immediate political gain to be won by propping up pharmacies at the expense of patients, this seems shortsighted. Sooner rather than later, these actions will result in the consequences of higher drug prices, sicker people and angry voters.

Surely there is a better way to support local pharmacists than by disadvantaging Oklahoma families who need access to affordable health care.

Michael Abdo is director of pharmacy at CommunityCare in Tulsa and holds a doctorate in public health.

