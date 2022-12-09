Column: Pass congressional measure to increase home visits for vulnerable families

As a police officer, I sometimes had to detain young people who had gotten into the kinds of trouble that I knew could negatively impact their futures.

I thought of those young people frequently while raising three daughters, and I prayed that my wife and I would sufficiently equip our children to make smart life decisions.

Few people are truly ready to be parents. So, when men and women become parents, they’re mostly learning on the fly. And, when single mothers or young couples are living in high-risk environments, the impact of making mistakes can be profound.

There is considerable evidence that child mistreatment can begin a spiral that leads to illegal activity later in life.

I’m a member of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, a membership organization of police chiefs, sheriffs and prosecutors who make the case for policy solutions that cut crime and put kids on the path to productive lives.

One of these solutions is voluntary home visiting.

Voluntary home visiting programs pair vulnerable families with caring professionals who help them learn basic parenting skills. Here in Oklahoma, state government agencies oversee the programs, but they’re paid for largely with federal dollars from the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) funding stream, the result of a successful bipartisan partnership.

The MIECHV program supports expectant families and parents with young children who are considered at-risk or from high-priority communities that face greater barriers. The program aims to improve the health of mothers and children, promote positive parenting among mothers and fathers, improve school readiness, prevent child maltreatment, reduce crime and domestic violence and increase financial independence.

MIECHV serves nearly 900 Oklahoma families in four priority counties. Unfortunately, that’s only about 2% of the families who are of highest priority for assistance based on need. And, worse, federal funding for MIECHV could expire on Dec. 16 if Congress fails to act.

Thankfully, a bill currently moving through Congress would help considerably, but it hasn’t made it across the finish line yet.

The Jackie Walorski Maternal and Child Home Visiting Reauthorization Act of 2022 recently passed unanimously out of a key House Committee in strong, bipartisan fashion.

The Walorski Act would greatly increase MIECHV funding over five years (with an increase for each state, including Oklahoma), allow the programs to continue virtual home visits, strengthen and retain the home visiting workforce and double the tribal set-aside from 3% to 6%, expanding access to home visiting programs in Native American communities.

Fight Crime: Invest in Kids’ parent organization Council for a Strong America spells out the great need for these programs in a recent report, "Voluntary Home Visiting Yields Strong Returns for Children, Families and the Nation."

In Oklahoma alone, more than 47,000 families are in the target population for home visiting services, but just 894 families received help. Nationally, 3.4 million families are in the highest priority, and only 299,000 were able to participate.

The bill awaiting congressional passage would increase funding for home visiting significantly. We need this effort to continue and grow. We should be offering this resource to more families because we will all benefit: The best crime prevention policy is to ensure all of our children have a positive, nurturing start in life.

Vic Regalado has served as the Tulsa County sheriff since 2016. He previously served the Tulsa Police Department for 23 years.