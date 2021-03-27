Column: Parents may need extra help for child's mental health in a pandemic

Editor’s Note: The Tulsa World sent questions about youth mental health during the pandemic to two experienced advocates: Gail Lapidus, executive director of Family and Children’s Services, and Terri White, executive director of Mental Health Association Oklahoma. Here are their answers:

What does prevailing data show about how the pandemic has affected children and youth mental health?

Children are particularly vulnerable to the mental health effects of the pandemic resulting from school closures, the interruption of social connections, isolation, loneliness and the strain on their families.

The pandemic has created a prolonged state of physical isolation from their friends/peers, teachers, extended family and community, along with a loss of school-based social support, activities, routines and rituals. The impact of lockdown will vary between children. Some will bounce back, and others will struggle.

There is growing concern that the prolonged state of disruption to children’s lives will create a tsunami of mental health needs.

Research shows prolonged loneliness can be devastating to the mental health of children and teens — giving rise to possible depression, anxiety, distraction and irritability.