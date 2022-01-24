Column: Parents disillusioned with education's status quo celebrate National School Choice Week

They are also learning that parents have little if any recourse when local school boards or superintendents make decisions that directly contradict their wishes.

If they care to look, however, they will also learn they are not alone in being outraged by the way the wishes of parents have been pushed aside, or in their desire to seek change. There exists, both in our local community and through online forums like Facebook, a large group of like-minded parents.

At the start of the pandemic, we formed Parent Voice Owasso and, eventually, Parent Voice Oklahoma, which now has local chapters across the state.

You may have seen our members at school board meetings. We ask pointed questions, and we hold school board members to account. Individually, we were ignored; collectively, we are now a force to reckon with.

Our advocacy has already made a difference. Last year we supported the successful statewide legislative push to expand available funds for Equal Opportunity Education Scholarships, paving the way for an additional 1,500 students to get the financial aid they need to attend private schools.