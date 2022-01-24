Column: Parents disillusioned with education's status quo celebrate National School Choice Week

In the first year of the pandemic, Owasso Public Schools offered parents the option of sending their children to class or choosing remote education. Over 75% of all parents chose in-person schooling, making it clear where their preference lay, even in the COVID-era.
In direct contradiction to the wishes of parents, however, Owasso schools eventually moved to 100% virtual learning. At that point, I made the decision to start homeschooling, which has been an enormous blessing to both my children and me.
When schools eventually reopened, we decided to stay put.
Most of my neighbors and their children, however, soldiered through virtual learning and eventually returned to in-person classes. With the omicron variant continuing to tear through the state and many schools once again closing their doors, I know they are experiencing a familiar sense of terror and powerlessness.
And while many parents worry their children’s educations will be essentially put on hold, they are also being reminded – or perhaps educated – about the limits of the control and influence they have over the public school system that is purportedly designed to serve them and their children.
As I did, they are learning that our school board members, who are elected in April by a tiny percentage of our voting-eligible population, do not feel accountable to parents. Instead, they are beholden to the organized interests—mostly tied to teachers unions—that dominate school board elections and hand pick candidates.
They are also learning that parents have little if any recourse when local school boards or superintendents make decisions that directly contradict their wishes.
If they care to look, however, they will also learn they are not alone in being outraged by the way the wishes of parents have been pushed aside, or in their desire to seek change. There exists, both in our local community and through online forums like Facebook, a large group of like-minded parents.
At the start of the pandemic, we formed Parent Voice Owasso and, eventually, Parent Voice Oklahoma, which now has local chapters across the state.
You may have seen our members at school board meetings. We ask pointed questions, and we hold school board members to account. Individually, we were ignored; collectively, we are now a force to reckon with.
Our advocacy has already made a difference. Last year we supported the successful statewide legislative push to expand available funds for Equal Opportunity Education Scholarships, paving the way for an additional 1,500 students to get the financial aid they need to attend private schools.
In 2022, we will be pushing to move school board elections from April to the November general election. The change will dramatically increase voter participation and ensure our school board members are beholden to the will of the parents in their district, not just well-organized special interests.
We’re also pushing for Education Empowerment Accounts which give parents control over their children’s education tax dollars – the ultimate form of local control.
This week is National School Choice Week, continuing through Saturday, and I like to think of it as a coming out party for parents who, above all, want to assert their right to seek the best education for their children. Many of us will be at the Tulsa Education Expo on Jan. 25 to learn about education options in the Tulsa area and what rights are available to us as parents.
School Choice Week is just the beginning. As we approach the next legislative session and the November elections, expect to hear more from parents in Oklahoma and nationally. COVID, school closures and the mistreatment of parents have woken up a sleeping giant, as last year’s gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey have shown.
If 2021 was the year of the pandemic, 2022 is the year of the parent. I, for one, can’t wait.
Jennifer Johnson is the mother of four children and a founder of Parent Voice Oklahoma.