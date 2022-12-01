Column: Pair Mayor G.T. Bynum's housing investment with eviction protections

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum’s recent announcement of an aspirational community investment of $500 million in housing development is thrilling to Tulsa’s advocates for ending homelessness.

Addressing Tulsa’s affordable housing shortage is critical to support our thriving community. This historic investment is also an opportunity to tackle the systems that lead people into housing instability.

As the very first goal in the A Way Home for Tulsa Strategic Plan lays out: We must stop homelessness before it begins.

Tulsa’s most recent Point-in-Time Count found that 21% of people experiencing homelessness had been evicted. In Oklahoma, courts process evictions in as little as two weeks with only a $58 filing fee. This puts our state among the quickest and cheapest in the country to evict someone from their home.

Additionally, people facing eviction are not guaranteed the help of a lawyer like criminal defendants are. This imbalance means that historically fewer than 5% of tenants facing eviction were assisted by an attorney, while more than 80% of landlords are.

While tenant representation has increased thanks to philanthropic investment and the availability of rental assistance over the past two years, it is in danger of slipping back to the old status quo without further action.

Cities including Cleveland, Kansas City, New Orleans and Denver have invested in right-to-counsel programs for eviction prevention — investments our city and Tulsa Regional Chamber leaders saw in their recent fact-finding trip to Denver. Studies have found that for every dollar spent in these programs, cities reap economic benefits between $3 and $12 in return.

These savings are realized because people have a reduced need for emergency shelter services, medical care, and can avoid the job loss that often accompanies eviction.

Tulsans should also advocate at the state level for meaningful reform to our landlord-and-tenant laws. This fall’s interim study on housing conditions found that Oklahoma’s lack of anti-retaliation protections means many Oklahomans live in deeply unsafe and unsanitary homes for fear of losing what shelter they have.

Some out-of-state corporate landlords feel empowered by Oklahoma’s laws to exploit vulnerable renters by filing repeated serial eviction lawsuits without actually removing a tenant, leading to functional increases in rent of about 20% through legal and late fees.

Thankfully there is hope for our community. We have models of better ways to build a fair and equitable eviction system.

Nashville, for example, has a similar demographic profile to Tulsa when we look at income and proportion of renters. However, the filing fee for an eviction in Tennessee is $192, and the typical court process takes between four and eight weeks. These simple differences lead to Nashville having an eviction rate that is half of Tulsa’s, at 3.42% and 6.95%, respectively.

If given more time, our neighbors are more likely to able to pull together the needed funds to prevent eviction. If filing fees are increased, we are likely to see fewer frivolous or harassing eviction lawsuits and needless pressure on our courts.

We are excited about the planned increases in affordable, transitional and supportive housing. We encourage our leaders to complete this effort with support for eviction prevention system changes.

Through tenant legal representation and building a fairer eviction framework — Tulsa can ensure that this new housing challenge can provide safe and stable homes long-term for families to work and thrive in our city.

Katie Dilks is the executive director of the Oklahoma Access to Justice Foundation. Rev. Jeff Jaynes is executive director of Restore Hope Ministries, an A Way Home for Tulsa partner agency.