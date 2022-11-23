Column: Our elected leaders must collaborate with others of different backgrounds and experiences

Recently, Tulsa World editors encouraged newly elected and reelected officials to seek common ground now that voters have done their jobs. Good advice. Important advice.

In the aftermath of every election, I reflect upon the responsibility of citizens to exercise their vote. Voter turnout is never strong enough to satisfy me. I do not know why citizens fail to vote, effectively forfeiting their responsibility to participate in their own governance.

Every election in which I vote is weighted by the knowledge that my grandmother was a young, married woman when she got the right to vote as an Oklahoman and U.S. citizen — not simply the privilege to choose whether she would exercise that right. She lived to participate in my election as Tulsa’s first woman mayor.

As I read and thought about this post-election period, I am struck by contrasts among local, state and federal leaders. I have always been partial to local government where policy issues are rarely defined by party or artificial labels.

Last week, specific goals and a vision for an inclusive Tulsa were articulated by our mayor. Optimistic ideas, partnerships with other governments and leveraging the experiences of Tulsans across generations, races, ethnicities, genders, faiths and economic status were the focus.

During that same week, our state’s chief elected official claimed Oklahoma for Jesus, causing dismay among those of us who believe in the separation of church and state and who believe the rich diversity of our faith community is one of the binding ties of moral strength.

I wondered how the Muslim Afghan refugees embraced by Tulsans and Oklahomans of all faiths understood and reacted to that proclamation. There are still survivors of the Holocaust among us. Respecting constituents’ differences is the only way to effectively serve and is a basic tenant of public office.

Oklahoma’s senior U.S. senator leaves office after decades of service at all levels of government. While politically our respective views were rarely aligned, he understood how constituent services and core functions of the federal government working with local governments could improve lives. He used his public position to further community goals.

Women’s voices were especially significant this election cycle as they stepped up to speak in formidable ways to inspire. While many exceptional candidates did not prevail, they were smart, accomplished, articulate, caring and innovative. Their presence raised the bar of political discourse from campaign slogans to the need for investment in the human and capital infrastructure of our state and city. They reminded us that leadership and authenticity are essential for success in public service.

Governing requires ideas, discussion and collaboration with those whose backgrounds and experiences differ. Our leaders must build relationships, listen and understand the diversity of the constituents they serve.

The sheer noise of talking points and political rhetoric should never drown out the important reasons for service or the opportunity to improve people’s lives.

Former Gov. Henry Bellmon excelled in his ability to form partnerships. Democratic House and Senate leaders joined with Bellmon to pass education reform. They understood that without a strong, vibrant and properly funded public education system, economic goals, neighborhood vitality and livable communities were not possible.

They worked together as Oklahomans and public officials — not at cross purposes. They were standard bearers. They were courageous.

There are people among us who have lived the history of our state and who can share their wisdom with our elected office holders. Expectations must be high that our elected leaders will listen and learn directly from constituents by meeting them where they are to better understand how education, health care, housing, community livability, environmental quality, the arts, infrastructure, creativity and innovation energize us for success.

Public policy initiatives can hardly be useful if the public is not engaged in their development.

Elected office is a privilege and an opportunity for officials at every government level to inspire the next generation of leaders who are watching. Entrusted with the public’s confidence and the public’s futures, elected leaders must set high standards for problem solving, transparency and accountability in all they do.

As constituents, our responsibility is to ensure those standards are met.

M. Susan Savage is executive director of Morton Comprehensive Health Services, former mayor of Tulsa, former Oklahoma secretary of state and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.