Column: Our culture has shifted to give allegiance to guns over public safety

It feels like our country has changed and evolved into a culture around guns that did not exist in our not-too-distant past.

I own two guns and practice at the shooting range with my wife. I grew up in Tulsa and had an uncle who was an expert gunsmith. He had lots of well-secured and very cool weapons of all types that he worked on. Guns are not alien to me.

But now my wife wants me to keep a gun at the office, behind our remote-entry locked door system. We’ve changed and not for the better. More guns have not made us safe.

Maybe part of our solution is to first recognize that what we are witnessing is different from past American experience. The view of “all or nothing” or gun allegiance is not what I grew up with and is different from about 30 years ago.

The current gun allegiance or culture is not safe or healthy for us. It’s killing us in our homes, work, schools, doctor’s offices, on the road, parking lots — everywhere.

Our police are confronted with more guns in their job, and that leads to more gun fights, more death and less security for all of us. There are just too many guns out there, and it's too easy to get guns and assault weapons.

The Second Amendment to the Constitution is not an excuse for this situation. We lived for over 200 years with Second Amendment protection and less violence.

The Second Amendment states in part, “A well regulated Militia…”, and the courts have long recognized that “reasonable regulation” of guns is constitutional. The Second Amendment has not changed; we have changed because of an allegiance to guns in every circumstance.

And many of our elected leaders have pursued this issue with a vengeance that ignores common sense and safety. We have accepted politicians who pander to the issue for votes instead of leading us to solutions that work.

If we can recognize the problem, then the remaining part of a solution is to sanely debate what is “reasonable regulation” of guns. What we have now is not working, and we are not safer as a result.

This important debate or discussion should occur among all of us. not just the few who are dedicated to this issue.

Now is the time to participate in a respectful and positive way. Our way of life is at stake.

The alternative is a police state of intense security that leads to a very different America.

Finally, we have to support and vote for leaders who are willing to pass reasonable legislation in our state and national governments.

We have to recognize where we are now, look back to where we’ve been, and move forward to a better place where guns are not the solution to everything.

Tim Gilpin is a Tulsa attorney. He was the 2018 Democratic Party nominee for 1st District Congress.

