Column: OU Polytechnic to meet Oklahoma’s unmet needs

We’re living in an era of rapid innovation and dynamic change in higher education. One of the most exciting and critical innovations in recent years has been the rise of polytechnic schools and institutes within our nation’s leading research universities.

A polytechnic offers students an advanced, applied, technology-based education. Its programs prepare students to join some of the most pioneering and fastest-growing sectors of our economy. Oklahoma is well positioned for a polytechnic, especially in the Tulsa and northeastern Oklahoma region, and the University of Oklahoma intends to meet this need.

We will soon be seeking approval from the OU and state boards of regents.

Northeastern Oklahoma is building a vibrant and advanced technology-based economy. But there’s a significant shortage of highly trained, highly credentialed workers in this economy. The gap will only continue to grow over the next few decades.

The new OU Polytechnic Institute will help supply this workforce and accelerate northeastern Oklahoma’s growth as a hub for cutting-edge industries. We intend to offer innovative programs in high-growth areas such as telehealth, cybersecurity, data analytics, robotics and automation, cloud computing, software engineering, autonomous systems, advanced manufacturing, and more.

Students will be able to earn traditional degrees in high-demand fields, both through undergraduate completion and graduate programs. A hallmark of OU Polytechnic will be the hands-on, experiential education it offers.

Graduates of our programs will be uniquely positioned to rapidly advance in their professions and fluidly adapt to multiple careers. To that end, we plan to partner with regional and national industry leaders to create programs and curricula that include on-site, real-world training.

OU Polytechnic isn’t a replacement for a traditional engineering degree. It also isn’t the same as Oklahoma’s existing career techs and other regional schools. Its purpose is different.

Polytechnic fuses business and engineering; it launches students into high-demand STEM careers; and it creates a burgeoning ecosystem for a technology-based economy.

I’ve had the opportunity to recruit major new business to Oklahoma with the governor and legislative leadership, and these are the types of skills I have repeatedly heard employers most concerned about having access to in our state.

OU has tremendous partners to make this happen for our state. Gov. Kevin Stitt, leaders in the state Legislature, current large employers and our philanthropic partners — including the George Kaiser Family Foundation and BOK Financial — all agree: This is what Oklahoma needs.

Our goal is ambitious. We seek nothing less than to help transform the future trajectory of Oklahoma’s economy by making it one of the most forward-thinking, business-friendly states in the nation. We strive to see the day when the nation’s leading tech start-ups and growing high-tech businesses eagerly relocate to Oklahoma.

We are committed to helping Oklahoma build a reputation for supplying innovative industries with an ample and ever-growing pipeline of highly skilled workers.

In that way, OU Polytechnic will invest in our state’s most precious resource, our human capital. And the return we expect on that investment is a state whose economy is strong and diversified and whose people are more prosperous than ever before.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.