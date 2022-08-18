Tulsa has a homicide problem. On July 31, the city recorded its 48th homicide of the year, putting it on track to have a higher homicide rate than any other year in the last decade.

Our concerning rates warrant a look into new reduction strategies, and effective programs in other cities offer ideas about what could reduce homicide and violent crime numbers here.

Newark, New Jersey — widely thought of as a high-crime city — has shown exceptional progress in reducing its homicide rate, which has consistently decreased since 2016, didn’t increase in 2020, and is now historically low for the city. In fact, Newark’s homicide rate (18.3 per 100,000 residents) was only slightly higher than Tulsa’s (17.9) in 2020.

Tulsa’s projected rate for 2022 is set to pass Newark’s 2020 rate.

Much of this improvement seems to come from the work of the Newark Community Street Team, an organization that was started in 2016 by Newark’s mayor, Ras Baraka, who wanted to increase community involvement in public safety rather than strictly relying on traditional law enforcement strategies.

Working toward this goal, NCST employs street outreach workers who are members of the communities they serve, and trains these workers to identify situations that could turn violent, defuse conflicts, connect victims to psychological services, and mentor youth and young adults.

Newark law enforcement shares information that might be helpful to the work of the street team, but the street team does not share any intelligence with law enforcement.

Advance Peace, a community-based violence interruption program based in Sacramento, California has also proven effective in reducing local homicides and violent crime in recent years.

In an 18-month program called the “Peacemaker Fellowship,” which started in 2018, Advance Peace placed outreach workers in three zones of the city. These workers, who were from the zones targeted by the work of Advance Peace, mentored the people most likely to engage in gun violence and interrupted disputes before they turned violent.

During the program, gun homicides and assaults declined by 10% citywide and by 22% on average in the target areas. Advance Peace is supported by the City of Sacramento, which saved an impressive $18 to $42 for every $1 it spent on the organization.

Omaha, Nebraska, has implemented slightly different programs with similar goals. These include Step-Up Omaha, a summer employment initiative for youth and young adults, and Omaha 360, a public safety roundtable meeting that includes city leaders, law enforcement, and city residents.

These programs engage the community in the public safety process while proactively addressing opportunity gaps in the city. They were started by The Empowerment Network to reduce the city’s violent crime rates, with a focus on North Omaha, a higher-crime area of the city.

Since their beginnings, these programs have expanded to serve Omaha as a whole. With these strategies, Omaha’s homicide numbers in recent years have been historically low. Plus, the city’s police force has improved its homicide case clearance rate and built trust with residents of the city, specifically people with helpful information who might be hesitant to provide it to law enforcement for fear of retaliation.

These cities have shown how community-based strategies are not meant to — and don’t — undermine law enforcement. Rather, they make the jobs of law enforcement easier by dealing with and defusing most conflicts before officers need to react to them and potentially put themselves in danger.

While Tulsa is different from these cities in a number of ways, we need to look into community-based solutions for our rising homicide rate. To be effective, these solutions will need support from city government, law enforcement, community organizations, and residents.

I’d encourage those who are concerned with our recent homicide numbers to read into the programs discussed above, and begin to think about how to introduce an effective community-based violence prevention program here in Tulsa.

Mac Sanders is a graduate of Holland Hall and a current junior at Haverford College. This op-ed originated from research during an internship with the George Kaiser Family Foundation.