Column: OSBI facing unprecedented child sex crimes cases while investigator pay slumps

I have been a member of the Board of Commissioners for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for three years and now serve as the chairman. I have been witness to the OSBI’s dedication and commitment to Oklahoma.

Nowhere in state government has there been such a dramatic revival of a state agency’s operational effectiveness, culture and morale than at the OSBI. This renaissance is the result of the implementation of “The OSBI’s 2025 Strategy for Excellence,” a comprehensive roadmap focused on the redesign and enhancement of the bureau’s ability to provide unmatched investigative services.

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services’ Climate Surveys indicate a measure of success, where the OSBI tops the public safety arena and among all state agencies with more than 50 personnel in the 2021 survey. Today, the OSBI truly demonstrates that dollars spent on its effort in combating major crimes are dollars well spent.

So why would the OSBI be asking for a new infusion of personnel and a major pay raise? They answered these two questions during recent budget presentations in the Oklahoma House and Senate.