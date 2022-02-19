Column: OSBI facing unprecedented child sex crimes cases while investigator pay slumps

I have been a member of the Board of Commissioners for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for three years and now serve as the chairman. I have been witness to the OSBI’s dedication and commitment to Oklahoma.
Nowhere in state government has there been such a dramatic revival of a state agency’s operational effectiveness, culture and morale than at the OSBI. This renaissance is the result of the implementation of “The OSBI’s 2025 Strategy for Excellence,” a comprehensive roadmap focused on the redesign and enhancement of the bureau’s ability to provide unmatched investigative services.
The Office of Management and Enterprise Services’ Climate Surveys indicate a measure of success, where the OSBI tops the public safety arena and among all state agencies with more than 50 personnel in the 2021 survey. Today, the OSBI truly demonstrates that dollars spent on its effort in combating major crimes are dollars well spent.
So why would the OSBI be asking for a new infusion of personnel and a major pay raise? They answered these two questions during recent budget presentations in the Oklahoma House and Senate.
First is an unprecedented explosion of internet crimes committed against our children. There has been a 500% increase in tips regarding child pornography and molestation to the OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force over the last few years.
These cases are not simple cases of sexting between teenagers.
These are cases of the violent rape or molestation of a child and predators taking pictures of this crime and sharing them on internet platforms for the gratification of other child sexual predators.
The rate to which these tips are flooding into the OSBI has become overwhelming for the bureau and the 86 affiliate agencies serving on that task force.
Nearly every time Oklahomans become aware of child predator arrests, those apprehensions are associated with the OSBI’s task force. Today each of the OSBI’s assigned agents is carrying more than 40 cases, which is far too many for an agent to quickly investigate.
The affiliated agencies of the OSBI’s task force also are stressed beyond capacity to deal with this growing crisis. Compounding this problem is the technology aspect of investigating and dealing with rapid advancements in computer and cellphone technology.
Every law enforcement agency struggles keeping up with the changes and expertise needed to solve these cases. The bottom line is that resources to properly affect this problem are expensive and ever changing.
The trauma from these crimes is exceptionally damaging to child victims with lifetime aftereffects.
The bureau has developed a plan to address this growing problem with an estimated 25 new personnel and a nontraditional investigative approach to these cases. The innovative approach will dramatically improve the capabilities of the OSBI and partner agencies in rescuing these children from child predators by speeding up these investigations.
Second is the much simpler problem of a competitive salary to attract experienced investigators as major crime detectives. Currently, pay for the OSBI, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control has fallen behind by as much as 30%.
This tremendous shortfall creates a negative recruiting environment for each but is especially exacerbating for the OSBI. The OSBI seeks quality, college-degree carrying, experienced detectives.
The OSBI simply cannot compete against local agencies that pay their detectives more than $100,000 a year or among surrounding states where the bureau falls toward the bottom in detective pay. It’s forcing the OSBI into an even more-limited pool of candidates.
The OSBI has done an excellent job of adapting to an ever-changing landscape of threats to public safety. The resolute efforts of OSBI employees and its leadership have been the key to mission success.
In recent years, the support of our state Legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt toward the bureau’s mission has made this advancement possible.
The OSBI is passionately committed to providing unmatched service to our citizens and has demonstrated amazing success in the proper use of the resources given.
During this legislative session, the OSBI and its partner agencies deserve the support of their independent missions. The safety of our citizens and the welfare of all Oklahomans depends on it.
Featured video:
Vic Regalado has served as Tulsa County sheriff since 2017.