Column: Osage Nation citizens seeking peace, respect for ancestors going into next year

These women are buried in the Grayhorse Cemetery, and for whatever morbid reason, tourists want to take pictures of their gravesites. They also like to take pictures of the vandalized headstones.

A renewed interest in the cemetery came when Martin Scorsese began filming “Killers of the Flower Moon” over the summer. I figure I have a year to make sure all the headstones are replaced before the Grayhorse Cemetery is put on the proverbial map when Scorsese’s film premieres in the fall of 2022.

If you have never heard of the Osage Nation, you will. “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an Apple Original film — the first major film for its production company.

That means a billion people in the world who own an Apple device will be guided to watch “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

As crazy as that sounds, I am glad our story is being told. Because even though I grew up on the Osage Nation reservation, the Reign of Terror was not taught in my Oklahoma history class. I think Americans, especially Oklahomans, need to know their history, even if it’s ugly, even if it’s evil.

As Thanksgiving nears, the Osage have a lot to be thankful for and a lot to be prepared for.