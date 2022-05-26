Column: Osage citizens were shaped, not defined, by the Reign of Terror

Editor's Note: The following article reflects the personal views of the writer, which are not necessarily those of the Osage Nation.

At the pinnacle of Osage Nation oil wealth in the mid-1920s, my father went to visit his father. My grandfather, a full-blood Osage citizen, had taken up with a woman unknown to our family.

It is customary to invite any guest to have something to eat, and family is no exception. This day was different.

My grandfather, Raymond Red Corn Sr., pulled his 17-year-old son aside and gave him a warning.

“Do not eat here.”

In a short time, my grandfather was dead at age 47. The official cause of death was heart failure. The real cause of death we will never know.

This story is repeated over and over in the small communities of what we still call the Osage Reservation. Osage fathers, mothers, aunts and uncles left this world and their families, their lives taken by others. Their wisdom, their strength and, most of all, their everyday presence, gone.

In isolation, such stories are little more than anecdotal bits of family history. In brutal fact, local businesses sold booklets with the name, sex and age of Osage headright holders and photographic postcards of Osage women with multiple headrights.

So, what happens when a major American corporation — one of the largest in the world — decides to tell this story for profit?

Worry, in short.

Worries that it is yet another form of exploitation. Worries that our culture — which survived this genocidal conspiracy intact — will be monetized by others. Worries that our public image will be forever frozen in that terrible time.

Despite those worries, Osage Nation leadership placed its faith and trust in one man to get it right; Martin Scorsese. Why? Because he listened, and he kept his word.

Marty, as he prefers to be called, met early and often with our leadership and our people. He sat at our feast tables. He shook our hands. He hired our people. He gave us a seat at every shoot and welcomed our input. He hired consummate professionals on the front lines of interaction with our community.

Put bluntly, he left a lot of Apple Film’s money in those communities, and in the process remediated, and in some cases saved, many historic buildings, making them fit for future use.

The Osage Nation now holds its collective breath, waiting to see if our faith and trust have been well placed. We wait to see if old wounds will be reopened and if events beyond our collective memory will haunt us yet again.

We wait to see if the world, once exposed to this dark chapter of our history, will believe this is who we are, and nothing more. "Titanic" is not the history of ocean travel, and "Killers of the Flower Moon" is not the history of the Osage.

The events of the 1920s shaped us but did not define us. Those events inform us but do not hold us back.

It’s like thinking about a grandfather you never met. You wonder, consider, ask questions and learn. Sometimes you mourn.

And you move on.

Raymond Red Corn is the assistant principal chief of the Osage Nation and former speaker of the Osage Nation Congress. He is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.

