Column: Opioid war better fought using data analytics

The STOP Act required every country to put AED on packages entering the United States by Jan. 1. Today, more than 100 countries have been granted exemptions.

In addition, CBP has given no indication of how it will report to Congress on opioid seizures made by AED and steps it is taking to improve enforcement of the STOP Act.

Drug cartels, which are run by sophisticated and shrewd operators, are likely pivoting and seeking to ship more drugs by mail. When one part of a balloon is squeezed, the air, or in this case the shipments, goes another way.

To be fair, CBP is doing important work and is under great strain. It should have significantly more resources for its work at the southern border and in general.

But if CBP does not aggressively enforce the STOP Act and seize opioids in the mail, this burden will be pushed to state and local law enforcement, who are also overwhelmed.

America will not be doing its best to fight opioids until the letter and spirit of the STOP Act are fully in effect, as Congress called for in an overwhelmingly bipartisan 2018 vote.

America must fight the war on opioids and win it. We have the technology and the resources to do so.