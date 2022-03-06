Column: Oklahoma's teacher shortage requires meaningful action

As we progress through this legislative session, it is imperative that our state leaders and policymakers focus on the most immediate and pressing issues affecting public education.

Now is not the time to be proliferating additional tax credits or school choice in Oklahoma. We already offer more choices for how a parent chooses to educate his or her child than most states around us.

Surely we fall in the “Top Ten” in this category when you consider our new open transfer law, nonregulated home schools, charter school offerings, statewide virtual charter schools, the Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship and the Equal Opportunity Scholarship.

Without question, Oklahoma parents have choice in terms of where they choose to send their child to school.

Regardless of the choice a parent makes in terms of where they send their child, there is one educational issue that must be addressed immediately — Oklahoma’s teacher shortage.

It is a profoundly significant issue that is not going away. Meaningful action asserts we must be intentional and strategic.

It is disingenuous to say our teachers will be making six figures without a firm plan. I certainly applaud Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desire to pay our teachers this amount. Having battled through this pandemic and knowing the value teachers bring to our children’s education, they more than deserve it!

We have exceptional teacher preparation programs in our state; just ask Texas, Missouri, and Arkansas as they continue to recruit our graduates. Oklahoma has some of the best educators in the nation, ranking 11th with more than 3,117 National Board certified teachers.

The problem is we are not producing enough teachers to meet the demand.

As a result, the Oklahoma State Department of Education issued a mindboggling 3,616 emergency teaching certifications this school year. Compare that to just 32 during the 2011-12 school year.

Couple this number with an estimated 1,100 education graduates this spring seeking to fill roughly 4,000 open teaching positions. Equally alarming are teacher retirements that were up 38% this year, causing further strain to a system hit hard by the pandemic.

What’s the fix? It won’t be easy.

Some things we need to consider: ensure our teacher pay continues to remain the highest in the region, provide more competitive health benefits, offer tuition waivers and increase the Oklahoma Teacher Retirement System multiplier.

We also need to take a hard look at restructuring the teacher salary schedule to reward those who stay in the system with pay incentives over the course of their careers, or even removing the 36-month earnings cap for a retired teacher.

It is time we get serious about how we recruit and retain quality teachers in Oklahoma.

If Oklahoma wants to land Fortune 500 companies and high-paying jobs, then we must take meaningful action that shows we highly value common education in Oklahoma.

Just as effective teachers are the lifeblood of a school’s success, sustaining quality pre-K through 12th grade schools are the surest way to increasing Oklahoma’s economic viability and our quality-of-life measures. To this end, we need to expand the teacher pipeline.

With record increases to our state’s general revenue fund, now is the time to capitalize on addressing our serious teacher shortage.

Let’s remember that the education of our children is one of our state’s most important priorities. Thus, the quality of this educational experience is optimized when our children are instructed by highly qualified teachers at every grade level.

The harsh reality is we have an unsustainable pipeline of available teachers that must be addressed immediately. The crisis is already bigger than we care to admit.

Kirt Hartzler is superintendent of Union Public Schools and a former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.

