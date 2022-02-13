Column: Oklahoma's political middle could gain a voice with open primaries

As we drift further and further into extreme partisanship, this narrative will never help us fix real problems or sell Oklahoma to new businesses and families.

What if instead of shaking our heads and accepting things as they are, we all supported one fundamental legislative tweak with the real potential to help elect our best possible representatives, empower them to solve our challenges, hold them personally accountable and put Oklahoma in front as a regional leader: open primaries.

Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, has filed Senate Bill 1754 to do just that.

Open primaries, operating just like our general elections are a simple, cost-saving solution with profound implications—drawing us together, not apart. This bill would give all voters the right to choose the candidate they like from any party on a single ballot. It’s called a nonpartisan, top-two primary, and it’s the standard in most cities across the country.

It’s used in Oklahoma for municipal races in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.