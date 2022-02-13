Column: Oklahoma's political middle could gain a voice with open primaries

We could fill this space with all the real-world problems in Oklahoma we’re not fixing.
We could list neglected public schools, mental health, addiction, public safety, employment, roads and tax and budget policies. Oklahoma is ranked 48th in education and 43rd in overall livability.
We lag our regional sister states while they beckon our businesses, families, teachers and graduates. Despite sporadic innovations, often generated by private citizens and businesses, nearly half of Oklahomans have so little faith in democracy that they don’t vote.
We kick the can down the road and patch with bandages instead of tackling the fundamental challenges that hold us and our economy back.
That’s because we’re electing politicians with no incentive to govern. Our general election races are increasingly uncompetitive, and voters have no interest in meaningless elections.
The real decisions are made in primary contests. In Oklahoma’s closed primary system, only the most partisan voters participate. To these voters, and these voters alone, our resulting politicians believe they’re accountable.
This closed loop produces a revolving door through which politicians are elected and re-elected by placating the most partisan voters, at the expense of the rest of us.
All taxpayers fund Oklahoma primary elections, but not all get to vote in them.
Independents, who make up almost 20% of registered voters and growing, do not have the statutory right to vote in primaries. The state’s Democratic Party has allowed independent voters in its primary since 2015 and has informed the State Election Board it will continue that practice through 2023, but the Republican Party does not.
We spend millions every election season on primary contests that privilege certain voters and shut out 20% of those funding them. That’s not right.
As a result of our closed system, Oklahoma has earned the honor of having the worst eligible voter turnout in the entire U.S. nearly every one of the last 20 years.
In 2020, we were dead last in voter turnout behind Arkansas and West Virginia. Only 55% of eligible Oklahomans voted. Of the remaining 45% who didn’t participate, 20% were registered independents shut out by law and another 25% were too uninspired to show up.
As we drift further and further into extreme partisanship, this narrative will never help us fix real problems or sell Oklahoma to new businesses and families.
What if instead of shaking our heads and accepting things as they are, we all supported one fundamental legislative tweak with the real potential to help elect our best possible representatives, empower them to solve our challenges, hold them personally accountable and put Oklahoma in front as a regional leader: open primaries.
Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, has filed Senate Bill 1754 to do just that.
Open primaries, operating just like our general elections are a simple, cost-saving solution with profound implications—drawing us together, not apart. This bill would give all voters the right to choose the candidate they like from any party on a single ballot. It’s called a nonpartisan, top-two primary, and it’s the standard in most cities across the country.
It’s used in Oklahoma for municipal races in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
At least 14 states have open primaries, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Two others, California and Washington, use a top-two format listing the political affiliation of candidates. The general election choices in those states could be two of the same party or two differing parties.
Nine states allow independents to vote in either party primary, and six others have partially open primaries.
Politicians elected in a nonpartisan, top-two system are accountable to all their constituents. No longer would they win election by throwing red meat to an extreme base.
With open primaries, they’re incentivized to be productive and work in partnership with their fellow politicians to fix real problems. Voters get to see more choices and ideas on a primary ballot.
The shift focuses from party to the candidates.
That’s what our state so desperately needs: politicians willing to take on and solve our big challenges. Surely, we’re at the point in Oklahoma when we appreciate that something needs to budge to invigorate our state and motivate voters.
It’s time to steer a new course. Open primaries are simple, fair, nonpartisan and transparent.
Write and call your state senator and representative today. We need SB 1754 this year.
Margaret Kobos is the founder of Oklahoma United for Progress.