Column: Oklahoma's new kind of energy

Tulsa’s historic branding — displayed on the side of municipal vehicles and across the city’s web page — describes “a new kind of energy.”

That’s a pretty good description of what’s happening on the Public Service Company of Oklahoma electrical grid … right here … right now.

In March, PSO energized the Traverse wind farm, the largest single wind farm built at one time in North America.

How big is it?

Really big. With 356 turbines rising 300 feet into the air, the farm spreads over two western Oklahoma counties. Traverse is a quarter the size of the state of Rhode Island.

Traverse and two smaller PSO wind farms that opened in 2021 make up the North Central Energy Facilities, which will produce enough electricity to power 440,000 homes.

These facilities are spurring economic growth statewide and complimenting the energy strength of Oklahoma, especially natural gas.

This investment will mean a stronger tax base and the development of a new workforce for western Oklahoma with zero fuel costs. NCEF is expected to save PSO customers $1 billion over its 30-year life.

This is part of a major transformation of PSO and part of an even bigger move by our parent company, American Electric Power.

These transformative changes reflect the electric grid technology, innovation and resiliency needed to keep the focus squarely on our customers and communities across Oklahoma.

It’s a focus on an energy future that keeps electricity accessible, affordable, reliable and secure for everyone today and tomorrow.

And with the North Central Energy Facilities, PSO is leading the way.

Diversifying and transforming our electrical generation portfolio will continue to include natural gas as an important part of the picture for the foreseeable future.

PSO customers need electricity on cloudy days when the wind isn’t blowing. They need it at night. They need a lot of it in the summertime.

This is where technology and innovation will continue to be key. Improvements in energy storage can help smooth the flow of power because generation from renewable resources varies over time. Storage technology also supports local reliability and demand response for our customers.

As technology advances, natural gas facilities will remain an important part of our generating fleet, especially during periods of peak demand. All those pieces are important aspects of how our energy future is being transformed.

Beyond leveraging these new innovations, basic mainstream economics are driving this transformation to the benefit of customers.

From the economic perspective, we must balance supply and demand. On the demand side, our customers have made it clear what they expect: clean, affordable, sustainable energy.

On the supply side, the economic drivers all point in the same direction. Renewable energy helps balance energy costs and allows us to deliver on expectations of the 21st century economy.

I have been looking at these issues a long time. Over my AEP career, I worked on the viability and integration of renewable energy as well as transmission as an enabler. Today, I’m helping bring all these pieces together for the benefit of Oklahoma customers.

There is a new kind of energy in Oklahoma, but some standards never change. Safety, resilience, reliability, sustainability and affordability must drive our energy decisions.

They are, and they will.

Peggy Simmons is president and chief operating officer of PSO and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.

