Column: Oklahoma's juvenile justice system fails families in crisis

Recently, the Oklahoma Policy Institute released an analysis of the state’s youth justice system and suggested reforms, including providing legal counsel and eliminating fees and fines. I participated in a panel to share my experience as a parent of justice-involved youth.

The first time my family encountered the Tulsa County juvenile system, my daughter had just been unsuccessfully discharged from psychiatric care in Arkansas. The behavior that led to her inpatient care had criminal consequences, so she was released into Tulsa County juvenile custody, where I was assured by an assistant district attorney that the court was restorative rather than punitive.

I was told to expect support for my child and my family. That’s not what happened.

After I was formally cleared in writing of any wrongdoing by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, I walked into a courtroom to learn the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office had filed a termination of my parental rights. If prosecutors had been successful, the daughter who I had fostered, then adopted as a single person, would no longer be my daughter.

Naively, I was sure there was a misunderstanding, but learned the three departments within DHS involved in her case refused to speak to each other as a matter of policy. I also learned my situation was the rule, not the exception.

Having already hired a private attorney for my daughter, I then hired a private attorney for myself until my daughter turned 18 and aged out of the juvenile system. At one point, I refinanced my house to pay the attorney debt accrued through this involvement with the Tulsa County juvenile justice system.

I completed my court-ordered parenting plan. That plan required paying the State of Oklahoma about $600 a month in child support, granting the court and DHS access to my therapist’s notes, and attending several months-long parenting classes.

My daughter completed no part of her court-ordered plan because she ran away every time they made a placement. Once, she was gone for three months.

As her 18th birthday got closer, her parole officer suggested court-ordered inpatient psychiatric care, which is what I asked for—and been assured by the assistant district attorney would be recommended to the court—at the beginning of this journey.

Instead, she aged out with virtually no support, no connection to me, and was homeless and pregnant a few months later. I can honestly say every public system intended to support my daughter—and kids like her—failed her and continues to fail her years later.

I’m now raising my 4-year-old granddaughter while my daughter struggles to be healthy and self-sufficient.

Before she aged out, I was threatened with jail multiple times because I was writing about our family’s experiences on a blog. The way Tulsa County interprets juvenile privacy law does not allow parents to discuss their cases. It is possibly well-intentioned, but in reality means parents have little support while going through what might be the most challenging time in their lives.

It also means virtually no scrutiny of the system, which by law closes hearings and court records.

Later, when my son became involved in the Tulsa County juvenile justice system, I discovered no grievance process exists, even though the vast majority of funding comes from tax dollars. There are not many good things that grow in darkness and secrecy.

The families I met in the Tulsa County juvenile justice waiting rooms were some of the most tragic I’ve encountered, and that is a high bar.

I started bringing packs of tissue and extra business cards because many parents were having the worst days of their lives and had absolutely no one to lean on. So, I offered tissue and an ear as they sobbed to a complete stranger.

I am remarkably privileged, especially compared to many families engaged in the youth justice system. Many had been court-ordered in the same way I had, but without the benefit of a vehicle, insurance, and a job that allowed remarkable flexibility.

Many parents had hourly paid jobs. But court attendance required them leave work, travel across the city multiple times a month, often using public transportation or a friend’s car. They had to pay for services out-of-pocket while losing wages for being away from their jobs. That was on top of the hours of waiting for court hearings and reviews.

That kind of commitment very often endangered their employment, which they needed to keep their children and pay bills. But, they also had to keep the court-ordered meetings.

The system is rife with Catch-22s. It provides extraordinarily little justice.

Like literally all other Oklahoma systems I’ve encountered, the juvenile justice system is engineered to fail and woefully underfunded, as is every other system supporting or feeding it.

If we could wave a magic wand and resolve every systemic issue with the juvenile justice system, Oklahoma would still be tragically failing our kids and families. We refuse to properly fund education, job training, mental health care, mentoring programs, teen support programs, public transportation, and quality child care.

Priorities are made clear by where the funding goes. How can Oklahoma pride itself on being “pro-family” when our funding is lacking literally everywhere that supports families, especially families in crisis?

With experience in economic development and a current business consultant, I cringe at how horribly Oklahoma prepares people to be productive members of society and self-sufficient, tax paying entrepreneurs, workers, and critical thinkers.

If you are a business person struggling to hire and retain good workers, think about where you invest in your company. Now, consider where we, as voters, ask our elected officials to invest in Oklahoma. I’m betting those things don’t line up.

We can do better, Tulsa.

Shelley Cadamy is a strategy consultant in Tulsa, native Oklahoman, and foster/adoptive mother of three children.

