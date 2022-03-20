Column: Oklahoma's investment in golf is an investment in America's freedom

In a matter of weeks, the city of Tulsa will host one of the great American sporting events: the PGA Championship. In mid-May, the golf world’s top talent, as well as thousands of fans, will descend on Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club to take part in this storied event.

What I see as an Oklahoman and as a state leader is something bigger than just a single golf outing: It’s economic development that has a ripple effect throughout the state.

This is the first time Southern Hills has hosted a major professional golf championship since 2007. At the last one, Tiger Woods won his fourth PGA Championship and his 13th major title. The world will be paying attention to Oklahoma when this event returns in May.

This time, there’s even more reason to be grateful that this event is taking place in Tulsa — and in the United States.

To someone who values the traditions of American sporting excellence, this is concerning on multiple levels.

For one thing, Saudi Arabia’s record on everything Americans value — including freedom of speech, freedom of expression and freedom of religion — is about as bad as it gets. The idea of such a government overseeing a major sports league is worrisome to fans, hosts, and anyone who is inspired by the game of golf.

Another issue: Golf events in our state aren’t just about the events themselves. The PGA and the PGA Tour both do a great deal of work to raise money for charities in and around their host venues. In its lifetime, the PGA Tour has raised over $3 billion dollars for charity.

No matter how much prize money is guaranteed to golfers, there is simply no way for a Saudi Arabian golf league to do that much good in American communities.

And finally, there is the tradition and history of the game of golf and the inspiring names and courses that make it up.

Here I think Oklahoma deserves special mention. The course at Southern Hills Country Club isn’t just a fine place to play a few holes; it’s a part of a legacy of Perry Maxwell, known as “the father of Oklahoma golf.”

Maxwell was one of the preeminent golf course designers of his day and a founding member of the American Society of Golf Course Architects. His first course was four holes on his Ardmore dairy farm; those holes grew to become Dornick Hills Golf & Country Club, the first golf course with grass greens in Oklahoma.

Maxwell didn’t just apply his skill and artistry in Oklahoma. He was responsible for a renovation of the famed Augusta National course, including a change to the 10th hole that was called “one of the great strokes in golf architecture.” His legacy long outlived him, and his work carries on to this day.

It is that tradition of excellence and craft that we stand up for as Americans and as Oklahomans. It’s important for us to attend this summer’s events, to cheer on participants, and to let golfers know we are loyal to the American tradition and excellence of golf at premier courses such as Southern Hills.

I am proud that big moments in this game have happened in the state of Oklahoma, and I look forward to many more such events for decades to come.

Matt Pinnell is a conservative leader, business owner and current lieutenant governor of Oklahoma.

