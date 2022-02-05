Column: Oklahoma's infrastructure improvements depend on skilled workers like me

Like much of Oklahoma, Tulsa’s infrastructure needs have been growing steadily for years. A report from the White House describes the thousands of miles of highways and bridges that are in need of repair and the hundreds of other necessary projects across the state.

Here in Tulsa, the question of what to do with Interstate 244 has been top of mind for everyone.

We are looking forward to the improvement funds from the bipartisan infrastructure bill that will bring millions to our state. However, funds are just the beginning. We will have significant work to do to implement these upgrades. And we will need skilled workers like me to do that work.

I come from a family of welders. My father first learned his skills as a chemical welder in the U.S. Army. After returning to civilian life, my father continued welding, this time with Union Pacific Railroad.

I remember going with my mom to visit him at work, the excitement of seeing the trains and impressive equipment. It turned out that I wasn’t the only person inspired by my father. Our job site visits were the catalyst for my mom deciding to pursue welding later in her life.