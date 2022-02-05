Column: Oklahoma's infrastructure improvements depend on skilled workers like me

Like much of Oklahoma, Tulsa’s infrastructure needs have been growing steadily for years. A report from the White House describes the thousands of miles of highways and bridges that are in need of repair and the hundreds of other necessary projects across the state.
Here in Tulsa, the question of what to do with Interstate 244 has been top of mind for everyone.
We are looking forward to the improvement funds from the bipartisan infrastructure bill that will bring millions to our state. However, funds are just the beginning. We will have significant work to do to implement these upgrades. And we will need skilled workers like me to do that work.
I come from a family of welders. My father first learned his skills as a chemical welder in the U.S. Army. After returning to civilian life, my father continued welding, this time with Union Pacific Railroad.
I remember going with my mom to visit him at work, the excitement of seeing the trains and impressive equipment. It turned out that I wasn’t the only person inspired by my father. Our job site visits were the catalyst for my mom deciding to pursue welding later in her life.
I started my career working in a ceramics plant. But ultimately my desire to earn a better living and follow the family tradition led me to Tulsa Welding School, a private career education school in my hometown.
Going to this type of school was the best decision I could have made. My instructors took welding beyond lectures and instructions, giving me hands-on experiences and in-depth explanations. This was especially helpful since I am left-handed, so I received extra instruction on how to use my dominant hand.
Despite being one of only two women in the class, I always felt supported by my peers and instructors. Thanks to career services, I had secured a job before graduation, and 10 years later I am still in the same job with more seniority and experience.
My education did not end there. Knowing that Tulsa Welding School, like many for-profit colleges, offers additional programming to advance skills for professionals, I returned to complete a retraining certificate and a pipefitting course to help me advance even further in my field.
During both of my programs, the school offered a schedule that allowed me to complete my program efficiently with a focus on what was best for my career.
I couldn’t afford to get bogged down with the required courses at a traditional university. I am a hands-on learner, and I knew I wanted to pursue welding.
Now, thanks to my education, I can work alongside my father and mother as we give back to my country, my state and my city by supporting the rebuilding of our infrastructure.
Congress passed the funding. Now the welders, the builders, the engineers, the mechanics and the countless other technically-skilled workers across Oklahoma will make these improvements a reality.
Celia Reyes is a Tulsa resident, professional welder and graduate of the Tulsa Welding School.