Column: Oklahoma's excessive court costs created a self-defeating system

He was arrested on Sept. 5 for failure to pay the costs. Because Tulsa has instituted 7-day per week bond hearings, he was released the next day with an order to return on April 22, 2022, for a “cost hearing” on his ability to pay. His address was listed on jail records as homeless.

So many costs have been added that they are onerous even to the average person, and more so to many who earn little to nothing, making it impossible to pay. Only a third of these costs are ever collected.

Most people who can pay do pay, usually immediately or within a reasonable time. But there are thousands of Oklahomans saddled with court debt for years, often with arrest warrants pending, keeping them entangled in the court system, unable to be released from probation or clear their records and unable to move on with their lives.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has tried to deal with the problem by promulgating rules requiring an ability-to-pay hearing at the time of sentencing, but trial courts say they don’t have time.

Instead, courts routinely order costs that defendants have no ability to pay. Defendants are sent to the court clerk to set up a payment plan, where they learn for the first time how much they owe with no alternative but to agree to a plan.