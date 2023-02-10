The Oklahoma Veterans Commission has devolved into a production of bickering and finger-pointing that should be cause for concern among all who value the sacrifice of our service members.

Battle-tested veterans find themselves caught in the crossfire of a petty political skirmish.

One side says Gov. Kevin Stitt has not properly followed the law in appointing certain commissioners who serve as the controlling board of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Stitt maintains he is trying to populate the commission with leaders who will bring fresh eyes to pressing problems.

As the state’s attorney general, it appears to me as if both sides are right — and wrong.

The governor certainly is right to desire the best and most qualified leaders to serve on the commission. However, the process by which those leaders are appointed (and removed) is vitally important and cannot be ignored.

The law details commissioner qualifications and eligibility. Among other things, it also ensures veterans’ groups have a voice in the governance of the department.

I do not believe that Stitt’s most recent appointments were made in compliance with the law.

In that regard, the current executive director of the department appears to be correct in arguing that certain commissioners were not legally appointed. Being right on that matter does not excuse the irresponsible actions in defense of his position.

Refusing to attend an emergency meeting to address millions of dollars in cost overruns related to construction of the Sallisaw Veterans Center, for instance, appears more like avoiding accountability than taking a principled stand on the law.

As a combat veteran, I have been troubled greatly by the spectacle we have endured. The department provides critical services to veterans across the state, and the bitter feud can only distract from that core mission.

Thankfully, we have a solid contingent of veterans currently serving in the Oklahoma Legislature.

The veterans of the Oklahoma House and Senate are not sitting on their hands and ignoring the chaos. They have been hard at work to fashion a solution that would re-constitute the commission, clarify eligibility requirements and the appointment process, and distribute appointing authority to other state leaders as well as the governor.

This solution can’t come too soon. I understand the legislative process is intended to be deliberative, but I also know they can act quickly when there is broad consensus and pressing need. I urge our elected officials to move expeditiously in solving this problem.

Oklahoma’s veterans have made incredible, often heart-wrenching sacrifices for the sake of our nation and the freedoms we cherish. Many have faced a host of struggles as a result of their heroic service. They are proud, patriotic and deserving of our utmost respect — and they deserve much, much better than the dysfunction that has surrounded the Oklahoma Veterans Commission.