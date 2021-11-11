Column: Oklahoma veterans deserve access to top-quality care

Veterans Day marks an important moment each year when we make sure those who’ve worn the cloth of our nation know how much we appreciate all they’ve done for us.

Thank you.

Most Oklahoma veterans we meet and personally thank humbly shrug off the “thank yous” from friends, family and even strangers and say they were just doing their job to serve our country. But it is important that we still say thank you and that they still hear our gratitude.

The mothers, fathers, daughters and sons who’ve put their lives on the line to protect our freedom and our way of life need to hear our thanks, and those closest to them like their children and their spouses need to hear the nation recognize the sacrifice from of all of them.

The next time you see a veteran out and about in your community — whether on Veterans Day or any other day — take the time to demonstrate our Oklahoma Standard to them and/or their families and take the time to hear their stories and learn from their experiences.

These patriots know how important our values are as a nation. They have personally defended them.