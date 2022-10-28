Column: Oklahoma Republican Party needs to do some self-reflection

Rather than take stock of what constituents really need and improve Oklahoma’s abysmally low voter turnout, the state’s Republicans are retreating into echo chambers aided by gerrymandered primaries and uncontested general elections.

To face reality and make changes, Oklahomans may be inspired to become more civically involved and improve on the 55% of eligible voters who cast a ballot two years ago.

Even when Republicans are given a chance to make political points against their opponents and create inroads for constituents, they miss the mark.

For example, inflation, especially driven by fuel and food prices, has an enormous impact in a state with minimal public transportation options and low median household incomes.

Democrats have taken some action steps. But aside from tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve few of those efforts have made an immediate impact. This means the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates to fight inflation, an indiscriminate tactic with potentially severe economic consequences for the average household.

This would appear a perfect opening for elected Republicans to address the material needs of Oklahomans and score political points against their rivals.

What do we get instead?

Aspiring Republican congressional leaders, including Rep. Kevin Hern, developed a plan that would essentially end Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and Head Start; cut Social Security and Medicare; and cut taxes for corporations and Wall Street.

How do they plan to pass legislation that would gut programs so many Americans and Oklahomans rely on? By holding the nation and world economies hostage over upcoming debt ceiling negotiations as they did in 2011.

Another example: On Aug. 2, Kansas voters, by an 18-point margin, decided to keep their constitutional right to abortion. Previous ballot initiatives across the nation ended with the surprise approval of Medicaid expansion, medical marijuana and minimum wage laws.

One would think this is a moment for introspection to identify why voters seemingly flock to support programs that their elected leaders ignore.

What do we get instead? GOP legislatures across the country, including Oklahoma, are seeking to make it harder to get popular laws passed by majority votes through mechanisms like the initiative petition.

Oklahomans acknowledge our education system is not in great shape. Our national education rankings are oft deliberated, from poor K-12 test scores to our low percentage of STEM-related college degrees and credentials in the professional workforce. Parents just want their kids to be smart, happy and to have promising futures. Many of them don’t want their kids to be taught things from certain cultural vantage points.

What do we get instead?

We got 22 state senators who voted for a private school voucher program that would have taken $161 million from public schools. It was backed by the governor and his education secretary. Legislative leaders expect the measure to return next session.

Part of these proposed voucher proposals nationally include providing public funds to homeschooling students. However, Oklahoma has no standards to ensure the quality of education in homeschools.

Plus, for all the talk about indoctrination in public schools, nearly all private education in Oklahoma is religious-based. Very few private schools are available outside the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas.

The Oklahoma GOP is undervaluing the wants and needs of all residents, particularly those who don’t work in ivory tower think tanks or mount the vanguard of conservative culture wars. They may win elections and keep their jobs a little longer, but the people of Oklahoma are hurting.