Column: Oklahoma POW survived with coded message

This is a Veterans Day story of a special man and his coded message for us. The man first, then the code, then the message.

Two weeks ago, I met Air Force Lt. Col. Galand Kramer and his family when he was inducted into our Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame. He was a genuine military aviation hero before surviving as a prisoner of war for 2,217 days.

Kramer was a young Air Force pilot when his fighter jet was shot down over North Vietnam in 1967. He was within a week of completing his tour of duty and coming home. He was captured, imprisoned and did not return home until 1973.

Our military honors its heroes. But veterans know that our military heroes universally defer to the sacrifice and honor of those who were prisoners of war of the Germans, Japanese, North Koreans and North Vietnamese. Our POWs occupy their own sanctified pantheon of deserved respect.

Since 1999, our Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame has honored 223 individuals. Twenty-three of them (22 men and one woman) were/are POWs. Lt. Col. Kramer joined that group last month.

Kramer is a graduate of Tulsa’s Edison High School and the University of Oklahoma. He was commissioned in the Air Force from the OU Air Force ROTC. During his career, Kramer received 15 separate awards and decorations as a combat pilot and career Air Force officer.

He was nominated for the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame by 10 school friends, seven of whom still reside in the Tulsa area. They joined him at the Oct. 29 induction banquet in Norman.

He was also joined by two fellow POWs. They were Air Force Lt. Col. Bill Schwertfeger, a 2013 honoree of our Hall of Fame, and Navy Lt. Cmd. Bob Wideman of Fort Collins, Colorado. Wideman was also imprisoned for six years. Wideman and Kramer had not seen each other since the 1973 homecoming.

Kramer, Wideman, and Schwertfeger lit the candle at our traditional POW/MIA table and presided over the unique ceremony honoring all POW/MIA of all branches and all wars. It was a very special event that evening.

Kramer then delivered a thoughtful and focused two-minute acceptance address that all would remember. He recalled his friends, his family and those who supported him since his POW experience. He can never forget or repay them. He repeated his belief that we should always look forward and not backwards. And then he shared a special POW code.

He told our large audience of the importance of the tap code method of communication that linked the prisoners. It was the communication link that unified and fortified them.

Kramer then recalled a specific POW daily ritual of tapping out six letters to others before going to sleep. He said the six coded letters were GBU/GBA. He concluded by explaining their shared meaning and how he was sustained by the message.

This is your coded Veterans Day message from all grateful veterans.

GBU/GBA. "God Bless You. God Bless America." Pass it on.

Michael Lapolla is a Tulsa resident, a Vietnam veteran and board member of the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame.