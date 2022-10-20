Column: Oklahoma needs a long-term strategic plan to address rural highway safety problems

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation recently reported that 65% of Oklahoma’s traffic fatalities occur on rural roadways. The disparity between our state’s rural and urban highway safety is especially troubling in light of our national highway fatality trend of increasing fatalities nationwide.

It was recently reported that in 2021 our nation experienced the largest percentage increase in traffic fatalities since the end of World War II.

Overall, our state highways face a significant backlog of deferred and delayed maintenance. However, our rural highways are particularly problematic as many of these are narrow two-lane roadways with no shoulders. We also have problems with blind hills and blind curves on our rural highways. We must improve the safety of our rural highways.

Unfortunately, our current transportation funding allocation formula and process — used for the allocation of funds between transportation districts — does not account for the conditions of our highways, the disproportionate fatality rates between urban and rural areas, or the regional economic growth and expansion within individual districts.

The current funding allocation formula is based on three factors: 1) the population of the district; 2) the number of center-lane miles of state highways in the district; and 3) the history of funding for the individual district. After serving more than three years as an Oklahoma Transportation commissioner for District 2, I am convinced that our current funding allocation formula will never enable our state to overcome the safety disparity between our urban and rural highways.

In fact, our current district allocation formula will likely worsen the disparity over time.

At the October 2022 Oklahoma Transportation Commission meeting, I called on ODOT to re-examine our current district funding allocation formula and to seek a better alternative that adequately addresses our rural highways. I also asked ODOT to develop a long-term strategic plan to focus on rural highway safety improvement.

To address our rural highway disparities, I believe Oklahoma needs a focused plan with a longer sustained vision than we currently have with our eight-year construction plan. That current construction plan is important, but I believe our rural highway safety issues require a longer-term vision and plan to bring our rural highways to an acceptable level of safety.

We have tackled seemingly unsolvable transportation problems in the past in Oklahoma — an example being our state’s success at addressing structurally deficient bridges. But Oklahoma needs a long-term focused, strategic plan to tackle our state rural highway deficiencies. Without a strategic plan and focus, we may never solve the disparity in road conditions.

We have a long path ahead to upgrade and improve our rural highways, but we must begin with a strong, logical and practical approach to our highway funding and our long-term planning. Our current fatality rates are unacceptable, and we must do better as a state.

James Grimsley was appointed to the Oklahoma Transportation Commission in 2019 by Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall and represents District 2, which consists of nine counties in southeastern Oklahoma.