As researchers tracking the national rise of educational gag orders, we were alarmed when Oklahoma legislators passed House Bill 1775, an attack on free speech and inquiry in schools and universities.

Laws and policies restricting teaching topics such as race, gender, American history and LGBTQ+ identities are now in force in 19 states.

Research released by PEN America last month showed that 36 states introduced 137 gag order bills this year, a 250% increase from 2021. Of those, seven became law, which is an improvement from the 12 passed last year. However, this year's laws are more extreme in their prohibitions, more punitive in enforcement and more likely to restrict higher and common education.

Among all those laws, Oklahoma stands out. The recent state Board of Education's enforcement of HB 1775 goes beyond the educational censorship imposed on schools nationally.

By downgrading the accreditation of Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools for alleged violations, the board broke new and troubling ground. By wielding censorious punishments on school districts, students and teachers for imagined violations, it has undermined educational freedom on an unprecedented scale.

While any gag order passed into law is damaging, the board’s actions create a broader chilling effect making it even more difficult for educators to discuss complex and challenging ideas.

HB 1775 prohibits teachers from attributing bias, blame or guilt based on race or sex and restricts teaching that could make a student "feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex.”

The law does not prohibit general reflections on implicit bias or factual statements about racial inequality. It does not prevent teachers from merely discussing issues that may make students feel uncomfortable.

However, the maximalist interpretation championed by the state Board of Education goes beyond the law's text and imposes exactly these restrictions.

Teachers unable to state facts or are regulated by whether a student happens to experience discomfort are teachers in name only. By establishing this disturbing precedent, the board has paved the way for districts across the country to follow suit.

In other states, we’ve seen how the consequences of gag order laws can cascade far beyond what a bill actually intends.

Administrators in Tennessee’s Collierville school district removed 327 books from library shelves featuring LGBTQ+ characters and themes in part because of a state’s educational gag order. Though, that law applies only to curricula, not to school libraries.

In Williamson County, Tennessee, a lawsuit seeks to ban a widely-acclaimed language arts curriculum. Similarly, the America First Policy Institute — a conservative nonprofit founded by President Donald Trump campaign consultants — tried to force a district in Iowa to cancel a course where students would select their own readings. The group argued the students might pick “divisive” ones. That reasoning falls outside the bounds of the state’s gag order law.

The Oklahoma School Board's decisions have sent shock waves through the state's public school system.

For example a Norman high school English teacher resigned after a parent complained about her sharing a link to the Brooklyn Public Library’s UnBanned Books program. Education Secretary Ryan Walters said she should lose her teaching certificate.

Having tracked the proliferation of national educational gag orders, we see a real danger that public officials in other states may lift Oklahoma's blueprint and impose their own broad interpretations of already censorious legislation to chill classroom speech.

Jeremy C. Young is senior manager of free expression and education at PEN America. Jeffrey Sachs is a political scientist at Acadia University and a research consultant at PEN America.