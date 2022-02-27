Column: Oklahoma Medicaid must work better, longer for mothers with postpartum depression

Pregnant women on Medicaid will lose their health insurance coverage 60 days after delivering a child. But they are still at risk for maternal mental health and pregnancy-related deaths.

I have spoken with doulas and midwives who provide services to expectant mothers and their families. They have seen family structures and relationships dissolve as families attempt to navigate mental health challenges without even realizing they are dealing with issues like depression, mania or anxiety.

Many times, moms who need support do not access services due to lack of ability to pay or lack of postpartum mental health service providers. And because many of these women don’t have insurance of any kind, the doorway to help becomes permanently sealed.

What if there was more to be done to support maternal mental health? What if Oklahoma followed the lead of Georgia and extended coverage for postpartum moms?

What if a Medicaid extension could allow moms to seek treatment for mental illness without worrying about how to pay for it? What if Medicaid mothers in Oklahoma had the information to identify their mental health challenges and a pathway to resolving them?

As a society, we must not only radically adjust our response to mental health challenges; we must broaden the lens to include those who are inarguably the most vulnerable to psychological crises — those for whom the term “health equity” is no more than words in a social construct.

LaBrisa Williams is executive director of the Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative and a 2021 Aspen Institute Healthy Communities Fellow.

