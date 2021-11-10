Column: Oklahoma making progress to helping Afghans work, live in communities

Oklahoma is expected to be one of the leading states resettling Afghan evacuees over the next weeks and months as the U.S. receives tens of thousands.

While the U.S. has a moral obligation to support these displaced Afghans, they will contribute to the vibrancy of our communities and the strength of our economies for generations to come as other immigrant groups have done throughout our history.

About 1,800 evacuees are heading for Oklahoma, more than any other state except for California and Texas, according to federal government estimates. It’s estimated that 1,000 evacuees will settle in and around Oklahoma City, with the remaining 800 in Tulsa and Stillwater.

This presents a logistical challenge for Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma — the state’s only resettlement agency, but it’s also a huge opportunity. An investment in the future of refugees is an investment in the state’s collective future. Immigrants, including refugees, contribute to the economy — and those contributions occur on the local level.