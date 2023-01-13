Column: Oklahoma legislative rules are out of order

“(Four) hundred years of humiliation, abuse and deprivation cannot be expected to find voice in a whisper.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Saying “just follow the rules” makes no sense if the rules are unjust. That’s the problem with the new Oklahoma House punishment to remove member votes for a simple rules infraction. As a Black woman, this change hits me differently.

The history of Black men and women being violently attacked and killed for attempting to vote is tied to today’s voter suppression and vote elimination.

If the presiding officer cancels my vote due to a rules infraction, like not wearing the right clothing, that would disenfranchise the 39,000 people I represent. Removing a vote for an unrelated infraction is fundamentally wrong and constitutionally questionable.

As a newly elected Democrat in 2015, I was the only Black woman among the 101-member body. I was in session and glanced to the right to see a good ol’ boy spit tobacco into a cup. The House rules prohibiting tobacco have been casually overlooked.

We have many long-standing House rules governing operations and procedures. Among those, members are not to eat food or use profane language. Also, liquor and tobacco products are not permitted in the chamber.

Members shall dress in professional business attire; men shall wear suit coats, slacks and ties. No member can wear jeans, denim pants, non-religious head coverings or hats.

On Jan. 3, a committee of 20 Republicans advanced a new rule of punishment: A House member’s vote may be removed for breaching rules while the vote is open.

It states, “The presiding officer may direct a Member’s vote to be removed from the electronic voting machine if the Member is in breach of House Rules while the vote is open.”

This means if your representative wears jeans or eats a potato chip in the chamber during the vote, that vote may be removed and your representative’s voice is silenced.

As I sought clarity, Rep. Jon Echols, R-Edmond, said that previous votes from members had been removed before this rule was put into effect. He spoke of the inherent power of the Speaker and not wanting the rule to be used too much.

We are beyond a slippery slope. These types of extreme reactions can nosedive off a cliff.

Removing a vote does not fit the infraction. That’s why suggestions, reminders, warning and removal from committees are options. Even assessing a small fee may be reasonable, though not as high as the $500 fine for videotaping on the House floor.

We need to extend grace.

I recognize House leadership can determine punishment of members for the good of the whole. But how does removing a vote benefit democracy and Oklahoma? Why be so punitive now?

This issue seemed to escalate when Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, wore a sweatshirt. The no “hoodie” language was recently added into rules.

It is unprecedented, and perhaps not coincidental, that the most punitive House rules were created after Turner’s dress infraction. Such discussions and actions were not taken when a member wore a red MAGA hat. That legislator was escorted out due to the infraction, but no one talked about removing votes.

In the House, allegations and issues of indictments, drinking and sexual assault linger and are unresolved. Yet, rules were not changed to remove votes.

House rules need to reflect fairness to all and fit the infraction. May God help us to uplift the voices of the people.

In remembrance of our ancestors Medgar Evers, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., U.S. Rep. Shirley Chisholm, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, U.S. Sen. Hiram Revels, Oklahoma Rep. Hannah Atkins, Oklahoma Rep. A.C. Hamlin and those who were slain and sacrificed for the right to vote, let’s not retreat.

Let us advance justice for generations to come. We must act collectively. As the traditional freedom song and spiritual says, we “ain’t gonna let nobody turn us around.”

Regina Goodwin, a Democrat, has represented Oklahoma House District 73 since 2015.

