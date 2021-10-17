Column: Oklahoma has history of pioneering partnerships in higher education

Looking back on nearly 15 years as the chancellor of public higher education and four decades in public service, we can be proud of all we have accomplished together as a state system.

To expand college access, we worked with our governor and Legislature to secure full funding for concurrent enrollment for high school seniors and increased concurrent enrollment opportunities for juniors, serving over 14,000 students in the last academic year.

We also worked to secure a dedicated funding source for the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship and to increase the family income limit to adjust for inflation and allow enrollment through 11th grade. Nearly 98,000 Oklahoma students have earned the scholarship to date.

To increase degrees and certificates earned in Oklahoma, we developed a nationally-recognized plan in partnership with Complete College America. Graduation rates at every tier have risen significantly since we joined CCA, including a 43% increase in STEM degrees over the last decade.

We also developed the Reach Higher adult degree completion initiative to meet the needs of nontraditional students. Reach Higher has awarded over 10,000 degrees since 2007.