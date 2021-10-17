Column: Oklahoma has history of pioneering partnerships in higher education

Looking back on nearly 15 years as the chancellor of public higher education and four decades in public service, we can be proud of all we have accomplished together as a state system.
To expand college access, we worked with our governor and Legislature to secure full funding for concurrent enrollment for high school seniors and increased concurrent enrollment opportunities for juniors, serving over 14,000 students in the last academic year.
We also worked to secure a dedicated funding source for the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship and to increase the family income limit to adjust for inflation and allow enrollment through 11th grade. Nearly 98,000 Oklahoma students have earned the scholarship to date.
To increase degrees and certificates earned in Oklahoma, we developed a nationally-recognized plan in partnership with Complete College America. Graduation rates at every tier have risen significantly since we joined CCA, including a 43% increase in STEM degrees over the last decade.
We also developed the Reach Higher adult degree completion initiative to meet the needs of nontraditional students. Reach Higher has awarded over 10,000 degrees since 2007.
Another key endeavor is our highly successful Endowed Chairs program, which provides state funds to match private donations for faculty chairs, professorships and lectureships in critical disciplines such as engineering, business, health care and computer science.
Since 2007, we’ve worked with the governor and the Legislature to secure over $464 million in state funds to match private investments in the Endowed Chairs.
Through the State Regents’ Task Force on the Future of Higher Education, we conducted a comprehensive assessment of our state system of higher education, resulting in bold recommendations addressing academic models, online education, structure, fiscal services, operational efficiencies, workforce development and information technology.
We created the Online Education Task Force to eliminate barriers to online education, encourage innovation while maintaining academic rigor, provide professional development for faculty teaching online and facilitate access to open educational resources to reduce student costs.
We established the Campus Safety and Security Task Force in 2007 to develop best practices for the safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors at Oklahoma institutions and technology centers.
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we assisted colleges and universities in keeping the students and communities they serve safe while continuing to provide a top-quality higher education experience.
Looking ahead to opportunities for Oklahoma higher education, we thank Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Legislature for providing a $42.4 million budget increase for higher education this year — our largest since 2008 — which is powering a workforce development agenda focused on innovation and college degree completion.
We are expanding engineering, nursing and teacher education initiatives and developing micro-credentials, which provide options to retrain or upskill workers quickly to meet evolving business demands and create pathways for colleges and universities to stack professional competencies that can count toward completion of a degree.
With projected enrollment declines in coming years, we’re investing in predictive analytics, which offer institutions an opportunity to use real-time data to boost student retention and degree completion, inform enrollment management planning and enhance recruitment efforts.
Interest in online education has steadily grown over the last decade, and the pandemic has dramatically boosted participation, with more than 173,000 college students transitioned to a nearly completely virtual learning environment in March 2020. While this transition was successful, we remain focused on strengthening online education for students.
Collaborations and partnerships ensure continued institutional viability and keep college access points open to students.
While Oklahoma higher education has been actively engaged in collaborating to improve efficiency and generate cost savings — such as merging back-office administrative functions — more pioneering partnerships will further enrich the academic enterprise, such as faculty sharing and joint degree programs to expand academic program offerings, engaging external partners to migrate existing programs to new delivery formats and developing early college programs that allow students to graduate from high school with an associate’s degree.
As our higher education business model continues to change, growth of these types of initiatives will be increasingly important.
It’s been my privilege to serve as chancellor of our state system of higher education. These accomplishments and opportunities demonstrate that investment in higher education positions Oklahoma for a brighter, more diversified economy in the future.
Glen Johnson has served as the chancellor for the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Regents since 2007 and is retiring Nov. 1. He previously served 10 years as president of Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, as director of public policy and adjunct professor of law at the University of Oklahoma College of Law and 14 years in the Oklahoma House, including as House Speaker from 1990 to 1996.
