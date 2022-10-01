Column: Oklahoma edges out Texas in protecting religious liberty

A new ranking of religious liberty across the country finds Oklahoma in the top third of all states, placing 16th in the nation. Significantly, Oklahoma is several steps ahead of our outspoken neighbor to the south, Texas, which comes in 25th.

Both states have significant room for improvement if our actual legal protections for religious liberty are going to catch up with our vocal support of it.

Religious Liberty in the States is the first empirical study of the legal safeguards for religious liberty across the entire United States. By focusing on codified protections in statutory and constitutional law, the project is able to measure the variation among states and rank them accordingly.

The index covers 11 different safeguards made up of 29 different items. These safeguards range from providing alternative opportunities to vote when polling days fall on religious holidays to providing exemptions for parents for immunizations for their children that conflict with their religious beliefs.

The cumulative result is a set of protections that have been enacted by at least one state somewhere in the country. This real-world set of safeguards sets the boundary for what the project measures, meaning that a 100% score would result if a state had all the safeguards in place that were already in existence at the state level in America.

There are two main safeguards in which Oklahoma does more to protect religious liberty than Texas — opportunities for absentee voting and health care exemptions.

Texas is one of only 10 states that does not allow for absentee voting due to religious holidays or other religious reasons. Oklahoma, however, not only offers protections in the area of voting, but it uses the most flexible approach, which is to allow citizens to vote absentee without being asked to provide a reason for why they cannot vote in person.

In the area of health care exemptions, neither Oklahoma nor Texas is excelling. While both states protect the right of an individual practitioner or a private hospital to refuse to perform an abortion, Oklahoma goes one step further and protects the refuser from civil liability.

However, these protections only account for two (Texas) and three (Oklahoma) out of the possible 20 safeguards in the area of health care exemptions that the project tracks, meaning there is a lot of room for improvement in this area for both states.

For example, while physicians and other health care workers are protected if they work out of their own office or at a private hospital, Oklahoma does not extend those religious exemptions to health care providers working at a public hospital.

The one area where Texas outperforms Oklahoma is in the area of protecting the right to refuse participation in marriage and weddings. Oklahoma only protects the right of clergy to refuse participation, but Texas extends those protections to religious and tax-exempt organizations.

Neither state currently protects public officials or private businesses, such as photographers or caterers. The only state to protect the right of refusal to participate in weddings for all five of these groups is Mississippi, the top-ranked state in the project.

As this shows, there are numerous ways that Oklahoma’s legislators can act to expand and strengthen our state’s commitment to religious liberty. While Oklahoma ranks 16th in the country on this scale, that corresponds to a total score of only 43%. Texas, serving as the median ranking (25th out of 50), has a total score of only 39%.

Thanks to this new ranking system, states can now see how they stack up against their neighbors and against other states all over the country. While Oklahoma has done well relative to many of its peers, there remains great room for improvement.