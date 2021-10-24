Column: Oklahoma could lead by example by being frugal enough to send relief money back

So, U.S. cities and states did not really need all that extra money after all this year. The hue and cry of mayors and governors, mostly from high-tax states by the way, for more urgently needed recovery funds bedeviled easily fooled politicians.

The Biden administration was certainly snookered when they launched the 100% partisan Democrat $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan (ARP) even though the U.S. economy showed signs of a massive recovery.

The stimulus by the Federal Reserve, the distribution of the bipartisan $3.8 trillion CARES Act relief funds and the reopening of most states led to a furious boom, which recorded GDP growth of 6.3% in the first quarter.

Ignoring this reality, President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (from overtaxed California) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (from overtaxed New York) still rammed $350 billion of borrowed money out to all the states, counties and major cities.

Apparently, only 2.5% of said “urgently needed” money has been spent, according to an Associated Press review of the first finance reports filed with the U.S. Treasury Department.