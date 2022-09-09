Editor’s Note: The biography “The Hiding Place” by Corrie ten Boom is on a recent list from PEN America as a challenged book in Oklahoma. The book was made into a film in 1978 with actress Jeanette Clift George receiving a Golden Globe nomination for most promising newcomer—female.

In the nine years I lived and traveled with Corrie ten Boom as a secretary and nurse, I never experienced her message of hope and forgiveness being banned.

As a Holocaust survivor, as a woman who lost her entire family in the midst of unspeakable evil and yet spoke of radical forgiveness, her voice was welcomed with open arms.

When I learned recently that her biography, “The Hiding Place,” was being challenged and possibly banned in at least one Oklahoma school district, I couldn’t help but be shaken.

It was in my childhood I experienced the occupation of The Netherlands by Nazi forces during World War II. That regime banned and even burned books.

Even at such a young age, I knew voices were being silenced. Never did I imagine that I would see important voices silenced again and, for certain, never did I imagine this in the United States — and never did I think Corrie’s voice would be silenced.

In 1967, when I began working with Corrie, the book “The Hiding Place” didn’t exist, though other people wrote accounts of her story. Corrie’s biography was made through a wonderful act of love by John and Tibby Sherrill, who helped her write it.

As soon as the biography was complete, it was embraced and sent out. The book became our advocate for peace, forgiveness and reconciliation in a world that seemed to be yearning for it.

The book tells the story of Corrie’s family, who were Christians living in the Netherlands when the Nazis invaded in 1940. Because of their faith, they worked with the underground resistance to help save the lives of Jews.

The family was arrested and sent to concentration camps where all died, except Corrie. She dedicated her life to healing those affected by the Holocaust, both victims and Nazis. It’s an uplifting and spiritual message.

During the upheaval of the late 1960s, the world was in a state of unrest.

Just before I started working with Corrie, she had been in Vietnam, sitting in the barracks with the men who were experiencing extreme violence, sometimes as acts of their own hands. These men were psychologically broken, and they were searching for answers.

It was Corrie’s voice that showed them what is possible.

Again, we’re in a world that feels very fragile. Our children have moved through a time of global pandemic, unearthing a fear that we haven’t experienced many times on U.S. soil.

Mental health challenges are escalating and often overlooked. Almost no school district is immune to the threat of gun violence in their classroom. Too many young people are surrounded by addicts and watching their loved ones suffer and die.

Our country is filled with traumatized people. “The Hiding Place” was written for such a time as this.

Corrie never minced her words or altered her message because she saw so many suffer under the weight of hopelessness.

She knew her words were life to those who needed them. She knew her experience was not the same as many others who had gone through something similar in World War II.

She knew each of us needed the message in times of severe darkness when heartbreaking loss crosses our path.

Through the years, I’ve spoken to children in hundreds of schools — public, private and homeschooling co-ops. The response was always the same: absolute awe and disbelief.

How could one person, inflicted with such pain, still have hope? How could she still see beauty when steeped in so much darkness? How could she love those who had done unspeakable evil towards her and her family?

Our children deserve to have answers to these questions. They need to know what true evil looks like and know that perseverance is possible in the midst of times of impending darkness. They need books of hope that can show them how to live in times when it hurts even to wake up in the morning.

Our children need that hope.

Ellen de Kroon Stamps, 82, was a secretary and nurse to Corrie and continues to travel and speak regularly about her years with the Holocaust survivor and her enduring message. She is married to former Oral Roberts University chaplain, Robert Julian Stamps, whom she met in 1976 while on a visit to campus with Corrie. The couple made their home in Tulsa for many years. She wrote “My Years with Corrie” in 1978.