Column: Oklahoma-based investments pay off for state pension funds

However, none of those asset managers were specifically based out of Oklahoma. There were real estate and private equity funds from New York to New Delhi, but none from places nearby — like, say, Tulsa.

This fact was not intentional or really ever considered as a lens from which to evaluate a potential asset manager. But it begged the question: Are there quality, institutional grade investment opportunities in Oklahoma?

Could they meet the qualifications and obligations of our pension statutes and bring new wind into the sails of the Oklahoma economy? The answer was and is a categorical and unconditional YES!

Since then, the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension Fund has made four separate allocations to in-state managers for a combined sum of $65 million invested. Their returns have contributed to the historic growth of our fund, now valued in excess of $3.7 billion.

The new law guides all nine state funds to properly and prudently invest up to 5% of assets under management in Oklahoma-based opportunities. The total value of these state funds? It currently stands near $50 billion. A 5% stake by all participants could equal $2.5 billion of new capital investment in Oklahoma.