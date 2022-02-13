Column: Oklahoma-based investments pay off for state pension funds

The past year was marked by continuing societal disruptions and persistent economic fragility, but an unheralded law with vast and far-reaching implications quietly went into effect here in our state.
Locally supported by Tulsa firefighters (or name the union) and the Tulsa Regional Chamber, the “Invest in Oklahoma Act” was passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt last year. Simply put, the measure directs the Oklahoma Department of Commerce to provide state “funds” with a catalog of local, Oklahoma-based investment opportunities.
Funds in this context refer to state entities such as the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Fund, the Commissioners of the Land Office, and each of seven public employee pension and retirement funds. The opportunities to be collected by Commerce Department include a broad range of investment potential from private equity, real estate, venture capital, and growth funds.
An example where the intent of this legislation has been exercised exists in the near-term history of the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension & Retirement System.
In 2014, the Board of Trustees and staff who managed the then $2.2 billion pension fund on behalf of this state’s firefighters took a critical look at our investment holdings. There was a comprehensive and diversified portfolio that generated best-in-class returns with assets all over the U.S., North America and the world.
However, none of those asset managers were specifically based out of Oklahoma. There were real estate and private equity funds from New York to New Delhi, but none from places nearby — like, say, Tulsa.
This fact was not intentional or really ever considered as a lens from which to evaluate a potential asset manager. But it begged the question: Are there quality, institutional grade investment opportunities in Oklahoma?
Could they meet the qualifications and obligations of our pension statutes and bring new wind into the sails of the Oklahoma economy? The answer was and is a categorical and unconditional YES!
Since then, the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension Fund has made four separate allocations to in-state managers for a combined sum of $65 million invested. Their returns have contributed to the historic growth of our fund, now valued in excess of $3.7 billion.
The new law guides all nine state funds to properly and prudently invest up to 5% of assets under management in Oklahoma-based opportunities. The total value of these state funds? It currently stands near $50 billion. A 5% stake by all participants could equal $2.5 billion of new capital investment in Oklahoma.
Now think of all the effects every dollar could make as it winds through local investment vehicles: resourcing underlying assets and businesses, capitalizing new ventures and startups and employing tens of thousands of Oklahomans.
The exponential impact to every community will be inexorably enriched for generations to come.
So just where does this money come from? Who are the actual investors potentially sparking yet another surge in Oklahoma economic growth and opportunity?
They will be the teachers, law enforcement, civil servants and firefighters. These are the people you see every day working hard in our public agencies for all Oklahomans.
Just imagine the synergy possible. Local companies and corporations—from manufacturing, energy, aerospace, commercial development, and infrastructure—all being financially underwritten by the very same people who serve and protect their families, businesses, and interests each and every day.
Imagine a co-investment strategy between teachers and firefighters that could put solar panels on the roofs of schools. This was done in Batesville, Arkansas.
Those panels could be manufactured by a Tulsa company with a private equity partner that generates returns for one pension fund, while the solar energy yields dividends for an infrastructure play in another fund. Then, excess units of power generated are sold by the school system to fund teacher pay raises.
This focused and intentional effort led by the Department of Commerce to join private sector asset managers with our public funds has limitless potential to change the face of our state in short order.